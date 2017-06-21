23°
News

Russia names Aussie RAAF jets "a target" over Syria

21st Jun 2017 6:46 AM
An F/A-18A Hornet prepares to depart on a mission from Australia's main operating air base in the Middle East.
An F/A-18A Hornet prepares to depart on a mission from Australia's main operating air base in the Middle East. Supplied

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE RAAF has halted all air missions over Syria after Russia warned it now considers Australian military jets a "target" and could shoot them down.

Moscow's threat comes after the US downed a Syrian government military jet on Sunday.

The stark warning that coalition aircraft are now fair game marks a massive escalation of tensions between Moscow and the West.

Washington has warned it will retaliate if Russian forces prepare to take down a US aircraft.

It could lead to open conflict between Russia and the United States.

"As a precautionary measure, Australian Defence Force (ADF) strike operations into Syria have temporarily ceased," a defence spokeswoman said in a statement on Tuesday.

"ADF personnel are closely monitoring the air situation in Syria and a decision on the resumption of ADF air operations in Syria will be made in due course," she added.

 

An Australian F/A-18A Hornet is seen refuelling from a USAF KC-10 tanker during coalition operations over Syria and Iraq.
An Australian F/A-18A Hornet is seen refuelling from a USAF KC-10 tanker during coalition operations over Syria and Iraq.

Alongside Australia, the UK, Denmark, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Jordan and Iraq are part of the US-led coalition combating IS in Syria and Iraq.

The US has said it has "repositioned" its aircraft used in the Syrian conflict to "ensure the safety of our aircrew".

The latest stoush between with Putin over Syria began dramatically on Sunday when the US shot down a Syrian jet in countryside south of Raqqa, a stronghold of IS.

In six years of civil war that has ravaged Syria, it was the first time the US has shot down one of the country's planes.
The US military said the Syrian jet had dropped bombs near rebel Syrian Democratic Force (SDF) fighters on Sunday. The US backs the SDF.

"In accordance with rules of engagement and in collective self-defence of coalition-partnered forces, [the Syrian jet] was immediately shot down by a US F/A-18E Super Hornet," a coalition statement read.

But Damascus has said the jet was carrying out a "combatant mission against ISIS terrorist organisation".

An F/A-18F Super Hornet from No. 1 Squadron in the skies over Iraq
An F/A-18F Super Hornet from No. 1 Squadron in the skies over Iraq Supplied

The action was a "flagrant aggression" that confirmed the US' "real stance in support of terrorism," Syria's military said.

Theoretically, coalition forces and Russia have the same goal in Syria - to rid the country of IS.

But they are going about it in very different ways which has seen Moscow and Washington regularly clash.

Russia backs the Assad Syrian government regime, while the US wants Assad gone and has backed rebels.

On Monday, Russia said it was suspending a military hotline to the US designed to avoid collisions in the skies above Syria.

Indeed, it accused the US of failing to pick up the phone to warn them about Sunday's attack.

But there was a much more ominous threat from Moscow. That any coalition jet west of the Euphrates river, that bisects Syria, was now in danger of being shot down.

Russia's deputy foreign affairs minister, Sergei Ryabkov, said the US strike "has to be seen as a continuation of America's line to disregard the norms of international law.

"What is this if not an act of aggression? It is, if you like, help to those terrorists that the US is fighting against, declaring they are carrying out an anti-terrorism policy."

Moscow stopped short of confirming it would shoot down Australian or any other coalition jets. Rather it raised the possibility there were now grounds to justify just such a course of action.

"A threat for those jets may appear only if they take action that poses a threat to Russian aircraft," Mr Ryabkov said.

The Russian foreign ministry detailed what equipment might now be at risk.

"All kinds of airborne vehicles, including aircraft and UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] of the international coalition, detected to the west of the Euphrates river will be tracked by the Russian SAM systems as air targets."

The ADF said that operations in Iraq will continue as normal.

The US said Russia might want to think twice before locking on to one of its jets.

"We do not seek conflict with any party in Syria other than ISIS, but we will not hesitate to defend ourselves or our partners if threatened," Navy Captain Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, said on Monday.

Syria-based journalist Alaa Ebrahim told Russia Today, a news service which generally takes a pro-Moscow view, said that Washington might be looking to ensure the Syrian government wasn't part of any liberation of Raqqa.

"The US is trying to draw boundaries in the Syrian conflict and red lines for the Syrian army not to cross them," he said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May called on Russia to reactivate the hotline to "reduce the chance of misunderstandings over what is a crowded airspace", Reuters reported.

US officials are trying to calm the escalating situation and said they wanted to relaunch the "deconflcition' hotline.

The link is a regular phone line staffed on the US side by a Russian-speaking officer and has been used daily since its inception.

In an appearance at the US National Press Club, Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said US and Russian interests would both be served by avoid direct hostilities in Syria.

"The worst thing any of us could do right now is address this with hyperbole," Dunford said.

"I'm confident that we are still communicating between our operations centre and the Russian Federation's operations centre. I'm also confident that our forces have the capability to take care of themselves."

Australia's Air Task Group consists of 300 personnel, six F/A-18 Hornets, an E-7A Wedgetail Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft, and a KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker and Transport plane.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  pauline hanson raaf russia

Developer involved in corporate brawl

Developer involved in corporate brawl

THE developer indirectly involved in former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale’s $50,000 cash seizure had been entangled in a brutal corporate brawl.

  • News

  • 21st Jun 2017 8:41 AM

Paul Pisasale in court, facing extortion charges

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale talks to the media in Brisbane, Friday, Dec. 11, 2015. Mr Pisasale responded to a Crime and Corruption Commission report into transparency and accountability in local government.

Pisasale has arrived in the dock at Brisbane Magistrates Court

CCTV FOOTAGE: Hunt for brazen thief who stole $32k excavator

STOLEN: Police are looking for the thief who stole a $35,000 excavator from a Bundamba business.

IPSWICH police are hunting for a thief who stole a 1.7 tonne machine

Bloody legends save lives

GIVING LIFE: Ipswich Blood Donor Centre enrolled nurses Kari Potter (left) and Alina Lane (2nd right) and long time donors Graham Field of Fernvale and Shirley Kruse of Churchill.

Ipswich pair that gives it all they can

Local Partners

Pisasale family breaks silence on former mayor's health

Ipswich councillor Charlie Pisasale says most of his day at the Ipswich Cup was spent fielding questions about his younger brother, Paul.

Still going strong at 100

GROWING CLAN: 100-year-old Bridie Roche celebrates her birthday with the youngest member of her family Julian Ward-Booth, aged one.

Former school teacher surrounded by love

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Five things to do this weekend

The Channel 7 Ipswich Cup won by Maurus. Trained by David Vandyke and ridden by Damian Browne.

What's on in Ipswich

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

MOVIE REVIEW: Cars 3 is still a fun ride

POPULAR animated franchise grows up with more mature themes that may go over the heads of the little ones.

Beyonce's twins 'in hospital after premature birth'

“They did this with their daughter, Blue Ivy, too."

Daniel Day-Lewis is retiring from acting

Daniel Day-Lewis with Steven Spielberg.

He is known for going to extreme lengths for his performances

EXCLUSIVE: Simon reveals truth behind MAFS reunion rumours

CUP STARS: Married at First Sight's Nadia, Sean, Alene, Simon, Jesse, Lauren and John.

MARRIED at First Sight star on the cast's special trip to Ipswich

Paul McCartney to announce Aussie tour tomorrow

Paul McCartney performs on Day 2 of the 2015 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands on Friday, June 19, 2015, in Dover, Del.

Would you like to ask him a question?

Netflix could be blocked in Australia over content quota

The Netflix logo. Supplied by Netflix.

Netflix, Stan and other streaming services could be blocked

ACA-awesome! Pitch Perfect 3 drops teaser trailer

Aussie comic on set of Pitch Perfect 3

ACA-EXCITEMENT!

CHECK OUT ALL THE FEATURES ON THIS PRIME PROPERTY

162 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $410,000

3122m2 Block- Potential to subdivide Low-set brick home in a sort after area perfect for Investment, Renovation or Development. - 4 massive bedrooms with built...

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME ON A MASSIVE BLOCK IN UNBEATABLE LOCATION

129 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 4 $349,000

This tastefully renovated home offers a fantastic opportunity for first home buyers, investors or the young family with two levels of living with all the hard work...

Brand New - 8 Shops/Offices

1454 Main Street, Fernvale 4306

Commercial * For sale or Lease - New Office/shop complex - Floor areas ... Contact Agent

* For sale or Lease - New Office/shop complex - Floor areas 54.1m2* - 76m2* * 1,468m2 commercial block with 2 road frontage * Fronting main street...

More than Meets the Eye

4 Dampier Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 4 $249,000

It's got everything - gorgeous kitchen, double lockable carport, double shed and a wonderful outdoor entertainment area. This home has been lovingly cared for by...

Sitting High on 1,000m²

42 Palma Rosa Drive, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 $319,000

This lowset brick home has it all, Four spacious bedrooms, all with built-ins. At one end of the home is the master bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite and at...

CHARM AND LOCATION - WELCOME HOME!

20 Harlin Road, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

With stunning street appeal and a delightful original layout, you will be impressed with the quality and feel of this charming character home. Tucked behind the...

PERFECT POSITION-PERFECT FAMILY PROPERTY

4 Cooper Court, Hoya 4310

House 5 2 2 $575,000

Sitting high within Boonah Ridge Estate at Hoya jsut a few minutes from Boonah Township and located on a quiet cul-de-sac is this beautiful 5 bedroom residence on...

Brassall Highset

89 North High Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $309,000

Looking for a great family home, then this is it - look no further. This delightful home offers upstairs living and boasts polished floors throughout, spacious...

BRAND NEW, SIMPLY STUNNING, PRICED TO SELL!

31A Nolan Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Be prepared to be impressed! This home is brand new and built to an extremely high standard that a lucky new owner will be very proud of. This property will suit...

Lowest four Bedroom

18 Brighton Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 Auction on Site...

With the market moving and homes selling quickly this low set brick home in Raceview is one for the buyers whether you are keen investors or somebody looking to...

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

Workers return to Bundamba Fire Station site

BACK TO WORK: A new contractor has been appointed on the Bundamba Fire Station project and construction has restarted.

QFES has revealed what is happening with the project

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!