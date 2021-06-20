‘Russian roulette’: How fugitive murdered woman in her flat

Convicted killer: Drug dealer Alan Lace (left) was convicted of the murder of Margaret James, 55, in Caboolture in 1999. Pictured bottom right are police at the crime scene at the time.

Convicted killer: Drug dealer Alan Lace (left) was convicted of the murder of Margaret James, 55, in Caboolture in 1999. Pictured bottom right are police at the crime scene at the time.

Police in the Wide Bay are working to track down a convicted killer who fled police while on strict parole conditions at the weekend.

Police have warned the man, Alan Lace, is dangerous and could be armed.

After removing his tracking device, Lace fled police, running into bushland.

A police dog, Rambo, was killed by an oncoming car in the search for Lace, who is known to have connections in Childers.

In 1999, 55-year-old Margaret James was shot in the head, killing her in her Caboolture flat.

According to Supreme Court documents from 2001, where Lace presented an unsuccessful appeal to his sentence, Lace and his victim were known to each other.

A witness at the scene gave evidence that he saw Lace with James in the early hours of the morning after he'd woken her up, and that she had looked uneasy.

According to the witness, there was a bag of white powder on James's bed, a torch, a holster and a gun along with bullets.

The documents reveal that the witness saw Lace become agitated when the victim would not do drugs with him, saying she was tired.

The witness told the court Lace asked James if she thought he wasn't good enough to have a shot with anymore and further accused her of spreading rumours.

Lace picked up the torch, shook it in his hand and said he would bash her to death with it.

He then placed it down on the bed. The witness turned away to light a half-smoked cigarette lying in an ashtray.

He heard a click, looked back and saw the appellant with a gun in his hand. The six bullets which had been on the bed were no longer there.

He did not see Lace pick up the gun or load it. The appellant was very agitated.

He asked Mrs James, "do you want to play roulette?" The appellant pointed the gun at the deceased's face at a distance of about three or four feet. Within five to seven seconds there was a loud bang and the deceased fell backwards.

It was then the witness said: "What the f****** hell have you done, man?" and "Get an ambulance."

Lace packed his gear into his backpack and repeatedly told the witness that he had not been there and that if he was, he would be next.

Lace appeared calm, cool and collected and left the house.

Following the murder, Lace was documented as telling an acquaintance that he was going away, stating: "I shot this old b**** and I think she's dead... anyway, it'll be on TV tonight."

On July 9, 1999, Lace was involved in a traffic crash where he was questioned by police about the killing and subsequently arrested.

Lace received a life sentence for murder, for which he was recently released on parole.

Originally published as 'Russian roulette': How fugitive murdered woman in her flat