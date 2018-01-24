Russian hybrid warfare 'bigger threat than terror'

The head of the British Army, General Sir Nick Carter, delivers a speech in London warning the country's ability to respond to Russian threats will erode if the UK does not keep up with its enemies.

The head of the British Army, General Sir Nick Carter, delivers a speech in London warning the country's ability to respond to Russian threats will erode if the UK does not keep up with its enemies. ANDY RAIN

ENEMY states using hybrid "weapons” ranging from assassinations and cyber attacks to the use of fake news and corruption now pose a greater threat to the UK and the West than terrorism, the head of the British Army has warned.

Vladimir Putin's Russia is the "arch exponent” of this form of clandestine combat and "represents the most complex and capable state-based threat to our country since the end of the Cold War”, General Sir Nick Carter said, adding this was also the view of fellow commanders in the US, France and Germany.

The Chief of General Staff said he was not suggesting hostilities were about to break out with Moscow, but went on to say: "Our generation has become used to wars of choice since the end of the Cold War. But we may not have a choice about conflict with Russia - and we should remember Trotsky's advice that 'you may not be interested in war but war is interested in you'.”

The strategies used by the Kremlin have dramatically progressed since the days of the Cold War, with interference in Western elections and the Brexit referendum plus destabilisation of the West's allies.

"Since 2016 we have seen a marked shift to cyber, subversion and coercion, as well as sophisticated use of smear campaigns and fake news - for example, interference in the US democratic process and the attempted coup in Montenegro,” Gen Carter said.

His address at the Royal United Services Institute comes at a time when the British Government is facing prolonged and severe criticism over defence cuts.

The speech was sanctioned by Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson, who has declared a mission of securing funding for the armed forces from the Chancellor, Philip Hammond.

Mr Williamson is also said to be keen to make his mark in the Conservative Party amid the swirling uncertainty about the future of Theresa May. But senior defence sources wanted to stress that the concerns expressed went far beyond the ambitions of a minister.

There is worry that the focus on the "Islamic threat” has meant that other challenges are not being adequately confronted.

Gen Carter reported "significant progress has been made against Daesh [Islamic State] in Iraq and Syria, and the prospects of a caliphate on the ground have been defeated. The threat from international terrorism, though, has diversified and is more dispersed, and we see the phenomenon that Daesh represents emerging in other parts of the world. And of course we've learned that anyone can become a terrorist these days - simply by renting a vehicle or wielding a machete.”

But he pointed out: "We would not define terrorism as an existential threat to our country - it is clearly a very significant threat but ... it is the rising threat from states and the consequences that stem from this for the military that I think is of more immediate concern.

"We now live in a much more competitive, multi-polar world, and the complex nature of the global system has created the conditions in which states are able to compete in new ways short of what we would have defined as 'war' in the past.”

"Worryingly, though, all of these states have become masters at exploiting the seams between peace and war. What constitutes a weapon in this grey area no longer has to go 'bang'. Energy, cash [as bribes], corrupt business practices, cyber attacks, assassination, fake news, propaganda and military intimidation are all examples of the weapons used to gain advantage in this era of 'constant competition'.

"The rules-based international architecture that has assured our stability and prosperity since 1945 is therefore threatened. This is not a crisis, or series of crises, which we face. It is a strategic challenge. And it requires a strategic response.”

The Russians, said Gen Carter, have adapted to this new scenario extremely well.

To counter the Russian threat, Gen Carter said, sanctions must be imposed, including on foreign wealth and on those carrying out destabilisation abroad.

There should be realisation the Kremlin respected those who stood up to it, and neighbouring states should be helped to withstand hybrid warfare, while at the same time the UK must strengthen its own cyber defences, he said.

- Kim Sengupta, The Independent