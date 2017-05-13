23°
News

Russell Morris the real deal at Queens Park gig

Joel Gould
| 13th May 2017 5:00 AM
LEGEND: Australian blues and roots icon Russell Morris is performing in Ipswich as part of Jazz, Wine and Blues.
LEGEND: Australian blues and roots icon Russell Morris is performing in Ipswich as part of Jazz, Wine and Blues.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUSSELL Morris is the ultimate example of what going back to your roots really means.

The ARIA Hall of Fame inductee is the headline act at the Ipswich Festival's Jazz, Wine and Blues free gig tomorrow afternoon in Queens Park.

In 2012 Morris, after recording a raft of hits since the 1960s, embarked on a trilogy of blues and roots albums about Australian stories and recorded Sharkmouth, Van Diemen's Land and finally Red Dirt - Red Heart - all to popular and critical acclaim.

In hindsight, it made perfect sense that he would return to the music that inspired him 50 years ago.

"I was in a blues band when we first started, and we'd do all the John Lee Hooker, Robert Johnson and Leadbelly songs," Morris told the QT

"But we'd also do Motown stuff like Mitch Ryder and Detroit Wheels.

"My very first love of rock music started with the first album by the Rolling Stones, and it was blues. That is always where my first love was.

"Then Ian (Molly) Meldrum came along and said we needed to get more commercial so we tended to walk down that line."

Morris went number one with his debut solo single The Real Thing in 1969, written by Johnny Young, and his career went from strength to strength from there.

"But I was always looking in the rear vision mirror and I would always do a blues song on stage for my live shows," he said.

"I got to the point where I decided to go back to what I started doing, and do the blues.

"In a fortunate move I decided to make it, not about America, but about Australian characters and stories. Blues and roots is about your blues and your roots - about where you grew up and where your genealogy is."

He said to producer Mitch Cairns that he hoped Sharkmouth might sell 5000 copies if they were lucky, and 10,000 if they were "unbelievably lucky".

To his surprise the album went Plantinum and sold over 100,000, became the highest selling Australian album of 2013 and won an ARIA Award for best Blues and Roots, reaching number one in the charts.

Morris describes the album as being about "gangsters, gamblers and the inner city" of Australia in the early 1900s through to the depression years.

"With Van Diemen's Land we looked at the bigger picture with a bigger sounding album that looked at the convict ships, the world wars, the Eureka Stockade and Breaker Morant - all the things that really affected Australia," he said.

The album went Gold and was the highest charting album of Russell's career.

"Then Red Dirt - Red Heart looked at some of the indigenous stories because you can't do a brief history of Australia without including some of the heroes of Aboriginal culture like Pemulwuy, Bennelong and the Kadaitcha Man, who is a mystic character in their folklore," he said.

"I sought permission to do that Kadaitcha Man song because I didn't want to offend anyone's sensibilities - so I had to go through Gurrumul and Skinnyfish (Music Australia) to see if I'd offended anyone.

"The Kadaitcha Man is like a shaman or lore man who points the bone, and he appears mysteriously. He will wear emu-feather shoes glued together with human blood and tar.

"The reason I wanted to do that is because I am a big fan of delta blues and a lot of their singers sing about about voodoo, but no-one here had done anything about the magic of the Indigenous culture.

"I wanted the last album to be like you are standing in the Nullarbor and hearing a cockatoo or blow flies in the distance.

"I wanted that emptiness on that third album."

Morris says Australia's stories are a goldmine for a singer/songwriter.

He has delved deep into that rich vein of material and hopes more of his peers do the same.

"Our history is fantastic and I hope a lot more people will take up the mantle because there are a lot of untold stories in our past.

"There are mistakes we've made and great things we've done that really need to have a light shone on them. It is a rich tapestry."

Morris will play his new songs and some of his hits from the past tomorrow. Jazz, Wine and Blues features an all-star lineup from 2pm-8pm with Rumblefish, Cigany Weaver, the Big Love Blues Band, SCAT also appearing.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  jazz russell morris whatson

Directors assigned to resolve bullying claims

Directors assigned to resolve bullying claims

Dr Leanne Geppert urged bullied staff to come forward.

What's on in Ipswich this weekend

TASTY: Decorated cake judging at the show.

Six things to do in the city and surrounds

Russell Morris the real deal at Queens Park gig

LEGEND: Australian blues and roots icon Russell Morris is performing in Ipswich as part of Jazz, Wine and Blues.

ARIA hall of famer and blues great rocks with inspiring Oz stories

Still a chance to catch fabulous festival events

The Ipswich Festival Parade of Light. West Moreton Community Kindergarten

Ipswich Festival wraps up but highlights still to come

Local Partners

Russell Morris the real deal at Queens Park gig

ARIA hall of famer and blues great rocks with inspiring Oz stories

China recruiting Ipswich graduates to teach English

No Caption

Unemployed, qualified people the priority as China comes calling

What's on in Ipswich this weekend

TASTY: Decorated cake judging at the show.

Six things to do in the city and surrounds

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

LIVE MUSIC: This One Time at Band Camp perform for the large crowd at ANZAC Park on New Year's Eve. Adrian Brookes, Craig Walsh, Scott Rub and Seb Harris. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

The latest from the city's live music scene

What's on in Ipswich this weekend

Six things to do in the city and surrounds

TV Insider: My visit to the MasterChef mansion

The MasterChef contestants take their table tennis very seriously.

The mini-mansion is more than just a place to sleep.

Charlie Hunnam tells all about new King Arthur blockbuster

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from the movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

"If only you knew what a weird neurotic young man I am."

The Red Pill: Netflix says no, Nimbin says yes

ON SCREEN: A still from The Red Pill (2016), a documentary that chronicles American filmmaker Cassie Jaye's journey following the mysterious and polarizing Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).

The film that even Netflix has refused to air will screen in Nimbin

Experiment blues rockers all fired up for year ahead

ECLECTIC: Ipswich band Fire and Whistle Theory.

IPSWICH band Fire and Whistle theory may be the next big thing

Weird explanation over ‘great Logie robbery’

Samuel Johnson’s silver Logie is seen just hours before it was stolen in a Melbourne pub.

Man who stole Samuel Johnson’s Logie painted a ‘heartless thief’.

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon dead at 93

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon has died at the age of 93.

Limestone Ridges is the place to be!

481 Limestone Ridges Road, Limestone Ridges 4305

House 3 1 6 SOLD UNDER THE...

LAST CHANCE TO VIEW BEFORE AUCTION-PLEASE CALL ME TO BOOK IN A TIME THIS WEEK! Make no mistakes here, this rare find is presented to sell at Auction! A lifestyle...

GREAT INVESTMENT HIGH ON THE HILL

82 Hill Street, Tivoli 4305

House 2 1 1 SOLD UNDER THE...

This quintessential Queenslander oozes charm and appeal from a bygone era. With a picket fence, traditional faÃ§ade, polished timber floor boards, VJ walls, and a...

POST WAR CHARMER IN IDYLLIC LOCATION

12 Idolwood Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 1 SOLD PRIOR TO...

This character filled post war home is nestled in one of Ipswich's finest pockets. Surrounded by an abundance of renovated homes and tree lined streets this is...

The Complete Package – The Best of All Things Old &amp; New!

4 Jackes Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 5 2 2 $599,000

This stunning family home is sure to impress the fussiest of buyers. It embodies the old world charm of yesteryear whilst also offering every modern convenience...

CHARACTER QUEENSLANDER WITH INNER-CITY ADDRESS !!

11 Wellen Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 1 $289,000 Neg

HERE it is… a beautiful little Queenslander, with a block over 800 square metres, all under 300k !! Located in a quiet little street of Bundamba, and being only...

&quot;LIFESTYLE INDULGENCE AT AN AFFORDBLE PRICE&quot;

30 Pearse Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 $489,000

Superbly constructed and designed with families in mind this meticulously presented home offers unrivalled lifestyle living. You will feel as if you are on...

HUGE LUXURY HOME on over an Acre of Riverfront Land

135 Moores Pocket Road, Moores Pocket 4305

House 5 2 2 $469,000

THE ULTIMATE FAMILY HOME complete with MEDIA ROOM, CHILDREN'S RETREAT and HUGE BACK YARD stretching long & straight to the River's Edge (5218SQM Block). This...

Sale or Lease - 1,280m2* Industrial Warehouse + Office

Shed B, 43-45 Belar Street, Yamanto 4305

Commercial * Lease at only $80 per m2 + OGS + GST - ... $80 per m2 + OGS +...

* Lease at only $80 per m2 + OGS + GST - Sale price make an offer * 2 x separate concrete tilt panel warehouses * Front warehouse A -546m2 and bathroom...

Four Bedrooms For The Price Of Three!

16 Blanck Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 1 3 $289,000

Situated on a 731m2 block on a quiet Street that ends in a cul-de-sac connected to the Bethany Private Primary School, this genuinely rare 4-bedroom home is ready...

GREAT VALUE CHARACTER HOME (Circa 1900) + BIG SHED ON 890SQM

6 Mary Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 4 Offers From...

Classic, picture perfect "Queenslander" boasting traditional wraparound verandah situated on a generous, elevated 890sqm corner block in a sought after location...

Labour of love brings iconic building into 21st century

VISION: The new owners of the old technical college buildings, James and Tracey Long.

Massive restoration nears end

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village”

20mil homes not enough: Need for sand mine questioned

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers, where the proposed development was rejected.

Community questions need for site as data reveals scale of resources

Budget highlights affordability of Ipswich property market

According to Domain, the median house price in Tweed reached $565,000 over the March quarter, up 6.6% over the quarter and a significant 13.2% over the year to date.

Ipswich and surrounds cheapest homes in SEQ

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!