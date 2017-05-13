Russell Morris the real deal at Queens Park gig

LEGEND: Australian blues and roots icon Russell Morris is performing in Ipswich as part of Jazz, Wine and Blues.

RUSSELL Morris is the ultimate example of what going back to your roots really means.

The ARIA Hall of Fame inductee is the headline act at the Ipswich Festival's Jazz, Wine and Blues free gig tomorrow afternoon in Queens Park.

In 2012 Morris, after recording a raft of hits since the 1960s, embarked on a trilogy of blues and roots albums about Australian stories and recorded Sharkmouth, Van Diemen's Land and finally Red Dirt - Red Heart - all to popular and critical acclaim.

In hindsight, it made perfect sense that he would return to the music that inspired him 50 years ago.

"I was in a blues band when we first started, and we'd do all the John Lee Hooker, Robert Johnson and Leadbelly songs," Morris told the QT

"But we'd also do Motown stuff like Mitch Ryder and Detroit Wheels.

"My very first love of rock music started with the first album by the Rolling Stones, and it was blues. That is always where my first love was.

"Then Ian (Molly) Meldrum came along and said we needed to get more commercial so we tended to walk down that line."

Morris went number one with his debut solo single The Real Thing in 1969, written by Johnny Young, and his career went from strength to strength from there.

"But I was always looking in the rear vision mirror and I would always do a blues song on stage for my live shows," he said.

"I got to the point where I decided to go back to what I started doing, and do the blues.

"In a fortunate move I decided to make it, not about America, but about Australian characters and stories. Blues and roots is about your blues and your roots - about where you grew up and where your genealogy is."

He said to producer Mitch Cairns that he hoped Sharkmouth might sell 5000 copies if they were lucky, and 10,000 if they were "unbelievably lucky".

To his surprise the album went Plantinum and sold over 100,000, became the highest selling Australian album of 2013 and won an ARIA Award for best Blues and Roots, reaching number one in the charts.

Morris describes the album as being about "gangsters, gamblers and the inner city" of Australia in the early 1900s through to the depression years.

"With Van Diemen's Land we looked at the bigger picture with a bigger sounding album that looked at the convict ships, the world wars, the Eureka Stockade and Breaker Morant - all the things that really affected Australia," he said.

The album went Gold and was the highest charting album of Russell's career.

"Then Red Dirt - Red Heart looked at some of the indigenous stories because you can't do a brief history of Australia without including some of the heroes of Aboriginal culture like Pemulwuy, Bennelong and the Kadaitcha Man, who is a mystic character in their folklore," he said.

"I sought permission to do that Kadaitcha Man song because I didn't want to offend anyone's sensibilities - so I had to go through Gurrumul and Skinnyfish (Music Australia) to see if I'd offended anyone.

"The Kadaitcha Man is like a shaman or lore man who points the bone, and he appears mysteriously. He will wear emu-feather shoes glued together with human blood and tar.

"The reason I wanted to do that is because I am a big fan of delta blues and a lot of their singers sing about about voodoo, but no-one here had done anything about the magic of the Indigenous culture.

"I wanted the last album to be like you are standing in the Nullarbor and hearing a cockatoo or blow flies in the distance.

"I wanted that emptiness on that third album."

Morris says Australia's stories are a goldmine for a singer/songwriter.

He has delved deep into that rich vein of material and hopes more of his peers do the same.

"Our history is fantastic and I hope a lot more people will take up the mantle because there are a lot of untold stories in our past.

"There are mistakes we've made and great things we've done that really need to have a light shone on them. It is a rich tapestry."

Morris will play his new songs and some of his hits from the past tomorrow. Jazz, Wine and Blues features an all-star lineup from 2pm-8pm with Rumblefish, Cigany Weaver, the Big Love Blues Band, SCAT also appearing.