RUSH HOUR: Shark fights hungry croc

Live: Rush Hour

8:45am

World flips out over Aussie floods

Intense rain and flash flooding has been causing devastation in north Queensland for 11 days with conditions not expected to weaken until the weekend.

The unprecedented flooding has brought devastation to much of the region - especially Townsville - leaving potentially thousands of homes underwater and causing roads and bridges to disappear.

But the flooding has also brought out plenty of unexpected nasties - specifically crocodiles and snakes, which locals have reported seeing wandering streets and swimming in water flowing through areas they shouldn't be.

The horrifying visitors, as well as the sheer amount of water gushing through the region, has been watched and reported on by the rest of the world in horror.

"Snakes and crocodiles have been spotted roaming the streets of northern Queensland in Australia after 'unprecedented' floods," the New York Times wrote.

The Independent also sent out a disbelieving tweet after speaking to an Irish family in Queensland.

And a tweet from ABC News in the US went viral late last night, that showed a mammoth crocodile escaping floodwaters by perching on a fallen tree.

-Natalie Wolfe, read more.

8:10am

Shark and croc fight for food

Footage of a shark challenging a massive crocodile for food has left tourists on a jumping croc tour in the Northern Territory horrified.

The jaw-dropping encounter was filmed by Darwin resident Jonathan Kehler who decided to take his friends who were visiting from Europe out on one of the popular tours on the Adelaide River.

But the group got more than they bargained for when a shark leapt out of the water and tried to grab the piece of chicken the guide was dangling for the waiting croc.

"It was not scared of the croc and just tried to grab a bite … the shark sort of scared the crocodile a little bit but the croc ended up getting the chicken," Mr Kehler told NT News.

The crocodile and shark collided mid-air, with the shark quickly racing off.

Mr Kehler said it was a stern reminder to not mess with Aussie wildlife.

7:50am

Humid weather to hinder Vic firefighters

Rain and flash flooding are forecast in Victoria, but they won't help firefighters battling numerous blazes over the next few days.

Humid conditions are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, and the potential for flash flooding in some parts of the state with up to 50mm falling "within an hour in some parts", BOM meteorologist Chris Godfred says.

The average monthly rainfall for February is about 40mm.

But a Country Fire Authority spokeswoman says significant rain isn't expected to fall in areas where fires are still burning.

More than 6200 hectares of land have been burnt in the Thompson Catchment fire, with authorities concerned it will affect drinking water supplies. Subsequent rain would wash bushfire-contaminated debris into the reservoir, Water Minister Lisa Neville warned.

"Our concern right now, ironically, is if those really big thunderstorms, which saw some 30mm of rain, fell on the catchment, fell on those fires, then we would start to see run-off obviously much earlier than we thought," she told reporters on Tuesday.

If that happens, drinking water could be taken from the bottom of the dam, not the top, she added.

A watch and act is in place for the Grantville fire with crews on alert for gusty conditions reigniting hot-spots in the area.

-AAP

7:20am

Man impaled on steel bar after fall

A man was rushed to the hospital yesterday after a fall at a construction site saw him impaled on a steel bar for up to an hour on the NSW Central Coast.

Emergency services were called to the site in Gosford just before 3pm on Tuesday, where the 35-year-old man is believed to have tripped and fell from the eighth floor to the floor below, landing on the bar.

The man was impaled through his thigh, with emergency services having to sedate him before fire crews could cut him free.

He was transported to Gosford Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

7:00am

Drugs and $40k seized in NSW

Police have arrested a senior member of the Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang after a search of his home in the Illawarra region uncovered drugs and more than $40,000 in cash.

A search warrant was executed by authorities at the Warilla home at about 5pm yesterday.

During the search, police seized $41,000 cash, Buprenorphine strips, a set of knuckledusters, steroids, and various documentation.

The 29-year-old male resident was arrested and taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station.

He was charged with possess suspected proceeds of crime, supply prohibited drug, possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, and two counts of possess prohibited drug.

He was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at Port Kembla Local Court on February 13.

A senior member of the Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang has been charged. Picture: NSW Police

6:35am

X-rated mistake in Tinder photo

Checking the background of your photo is the golden rule of all mirror selfies.

But one woman was left shocked when she spotted a naked man in the background of her Tinder match's profile snap.

Stand-up comedian Dalia Malek from San Francisco shared the image on Twitter, joking that the man was her "soulmate".

Explaining to the Tinder user - who was posing in the gym changing rooms - that the guy in the background "has his whole d**k out" the unimpressed match replied: "F**k u."

And her 350k followers were in stitches over the screen grabs, with one commenting: "I would have said 'so can I get the background dude's number?'"

Another replied: "You have a good eye for the small details."

Other users were confused as to why the man had used the image in the first place.

"Why did he think this was a good picture to use?" one asked.

"Did he just not notice?

"Was this the nicest one he took?

"Were all the others so bad that this one where a guy has his whole d**k out in the background was acceptable to him?"

One wondered why he was so "mad" that Dalia had pointed it out, while another said: "This is why most gyms say no phones/cameras in the locker rooms."

-Read more.

People wondered why the man would choose that picture for his Tinder. Picture: DALIAMALEK

He did not like it being pointed out to him. Picture: DALIAMALEK

6:10am

Probe into Qld flood deaths

An investigation has been launched into the conduct of police officers in the lead-up to the deaths of two men in floodwaters in Townsville.

The bodies of Troy Mathieson, 23, and Hughie Morton, 21, were found about noon on Tuesday as the water receded in a large open stormwater drain running through Aitkenvale Park in Townsville.

The Ethical Standards Command will now investigate the police who had been searching for the men after an attempted break-in at a nearby Dan Murphy's liquor store at 3am on Monday.

The police probe will be overseen by the state's Crime and Misconduct Commission and a report will be prepared for the State Coroner.

A relative of the men, Kandace Wyles, told the Courier-Mail the family was devastated.

"They (the family) are not coping at all," she told the newspaper.

"They were beautiful boys."

A local resident, who did not want to be named, saw police recovering the bodies.

Man-sized pipes spill into the drain where the pair were found, he said.

"It's a direct line from Dan Murphy's to where they found them," he told AAP.

"There's a drain just outside Dan's and if they were sucked in there, they never stood a chance."

-AAP

The police have launched an investigation into the deaths of Troy Mathieson, 25, and Hughie Morton, 20, who went missing in Townsville's floodwaters.

5:45am

Renae Lawrence given corrections order

Bali Nine drug smuggler Renae Lawrence has been handed her sentence for crimes she committed in Australia before being arrested in Bali and spending 13 years in an Indonesian prison.

The 41-year-old was handed a 12-month community corrections order over the 2005 high-speed NSW police chase she was involved in.

Magistrate Sharron Crews said she hoped Lawrence would be able to continue her rehabilitation and live her life in Australia as a law-abiding citizen and an example to others.

Defence lawyer Drew Hamilton told Newcastle Local Court that Lawrence was managing her mental health problems by seeing a psychiatrist and her treating doctor, and taking prescription medication.

Mr Hamilton said Lawrence was a strong, independent and resilient woman who had been ''put through the wringer'' since her arrest in Bali for drug smuggling in April 2005.

Along with the corrections order, Lawrence was also banned from driving for three months and given a $1000 fine.

Lawrence pleaded guilty to charges of car theft, driving while unlicensed, speeding and failing to stop for police.

Renae Lawrence is seen leaving Newcastle Local Court. Picture: Darren Pateman/AAP