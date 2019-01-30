Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Would you eat this hospital food?
Would you eat this hospital food?
Food & Entertainment

Fury at gross hospital meal

by Ally Foster
30th Jan 2019 5:46 AM

A SHOCKING photo of an "omelette" served to patients at Scottish hospital has been branded "not suitable for a dog".

The image of the horrific meal shows a tiny omelette so charred from overcooking that pieces have broken off.

It was served to a female patient at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and shared on social media by one of the country's politicians.

Alex Cole-Hamilton wrote: "My constituent has been in Royal Infirmary Edinburgh ten days.

"This was her dinner tonight. Food's been consistently poor. (It's an omelette btw).

Social media users were disgusted by the photograph.

One wrote: "That's an omelette? It looks horrific. And where are the vegetables? One can only recover properly on a balanced healthy diet.

"Making an omelette even for large numbers is not rocket science. Scotland's flagship hospital is one scary place."

"Omg you wouldn't feed that to the dogs. My brother's in hospital at the moment and he was given a burnt shell pie and equally burnt beans the other day. Equally unsuitable for the dogs," another said.

-Read more.

More Stories

Show More
complaint hospital food omlette scotland

Top Stories

    Couple lose $200k in dream home build as G.J collapses

    premium_icon Couple lose $200k in dream home build as G.J collapses

    News The franchisee requested thousands of dollars more in pre-payment just weeks before going bust.

    Left-field plan to dump rubbish and build 'tranquil parks'

    premium_icon Left-field plan to dump rubbish and build 'tranquil parks'

    Environment Ipswich would be free from smelly landfill under the wacky proposal

    Fatal crash drug driver found with 30,000 child porn pics

    premium_icon Fatal crash drug driver found with 30,000 child porn pics

    Crime The majority of the images were classified as Category 1

    New name, same old offending

    premium_icon New name, same old offending

    Crime 'Horrific' traffic record catches up with driver