RUSH HOUR: Man’s terrifying road rage attack

Shocking footage has emerged of an angry driver attacking a woman's car and throwing coffee at it as she sat terrified inside.

The clip was filmed by the French woman in the car who claims she had only been driving in Britain for just two weeks.

The dashcam video, which was uploaded to YouTube, shows the two drivers almost colliding at a roundabout at an unknown location in the UK.

The unnamed woman beeps her horn, sparking outrage from the male driver.

The male Volvo driver, wearing a short-sleeved shirt and tie then gets out of his car in a fury and stamps on the woman's bonnet.

The woman gasps and speaks in French as the man charges at her car.

He yells: "I've got a f***ing job interview. Look at this mate."

She replies: "I don't care about your job."

He then tries to open the driver's door but when he cannot gain access he stamps his foot on the bonnet, screaming: "You've spilled coffee all f*****g down me."

He then returns to his car and gets his cup of coffee before throwing it at the woman's windscreen, sending coffee all over it.

The man stamps on the bonnet again while continuing to rant while the woman can be heard saying "What the f***?"

He then runs back to his car before driving off.

Warning: Strong language

6:55am

Residents flee as fire breaks out in Sydney house

Up to 40 residents have been forced to evacuate their homes after a fire broke out in an abandoned home in Sydney's inner west.

Firefighters spent around 40 minutes trying to put out the flames engulfing the Homebush house on Short St, after nearby residents noticed the burning building at around 1am.

The flames reached dangerously close to nearby buildings but thankfully firefighters managed to get the blaze under control before it could spread.

The property has been completely destroyed, though no one was injured as a result.

Investigations are underway into the circumstances surrounding the fire, with early. reports suggesting it may have been deliberately lit.

It's been a nervous wait for dozens of residents in Sydney's inner west as fire engulfed an abandoned Homebush house with flames reaching dangerously close to surrounding buildings. #9News pic.twitter.com/XdKfPAsS5j — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) July 8, 2018

6:35am

Circus elephant rams into crowd

Terrifying footage captured the moment a circus elephant charged at the audience and pushed another elephant over after becoming spooked while performing.

The video shows a female performer riding on one of the elephants when it suddenly charges at the other animal, pushing it into the crowd.

The incident took place in Osnabruck, Germany at Circus Krone, one of the countries largest circus companies.

No one was seriously injured but the footage has caused an outcry from animals rights groups against forcing wild animals to perform.

The elephant that fell reportedly suffered a swollen leg.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) tweeted the video, claiming the incident was "inevitable".

How is the still happening in 2018?! Heartbreaking video taken during #CircusKrone shows an elephant shoved into a group of spectators and then crashing to the ground," the tweet read.

"Two other elephants were involved."

The group called for the country's government to ban the use of wild animals in circuses, claiming they are made to perform by being punished with sharp objects.

"I do not feel sorry for those people. I feel sorry for the elephant that fell. What a disgusting display of animal exploitation," one Twitter user wrote.

Another added: "If the elephant hadn't have fallen. We still would not of know this was happening. Not only is it cruel its dangerous as well."

Circus elephant crashes into unsuspecting crowd pic.twitter.com/1x7isnIZD0 — RT (@RT_com) July 7, 2018

6:10am

Four boys rescued from Thai cave

Four boys among a group of 13 trapped in a flooded Thai cave for more than a fortnight were rescued on Sunday after surviving a treacherous escape, raising hopes elite divers would also save the others soon.

The rescued boys emerged as night fell from the Tham Luang cave complex after divers guided them along a route of more than four kilometres that included twisting, extremely narrow and jagged passageways filled with water.

Their escape led to an explosion of jubilation on social media in Thailand as the rescued boys were rushed to hospital.

But the survival of those remaining in the cave is far from guaranteed with extraction efforts put on hold until Monday morning to allow rescue divers time to resupply.

Rescue chief Narongsak Osottanakorn said the four who escaped were "safe" but released few details about their condition or identities.

Footage released by authorities showed groups of soldiers carrying what appeared to be two of the boys on stretchers into the back of waiting ambulances which then sped off for a nearby hospital.

-AAP

5:45am

Calls for change to gun club laws

The NSW government is being urged to make changes to the state's gun club laws after a Sydney father's horrific murder of his two teenage children.

The opposition and not-for-profit group Gun Control Australia have suggested that people should be allowed a say when their partners or ex-partners apply for a gun licence.

John Edwards, who shot dead his two children Jack and Jennifer in their West Pennant Hills home last week, had bought the weapons only months earlier. He had been involved in a drawn-out custody battle with the children's mother.

GCA wants firearm licences reviewed once parties enter Family Court proceedings. "The NSW government will consider any appropriate measures that will improve family and community safety, which is our paramount concern," a spokeswoman said in a statement on Sunday.