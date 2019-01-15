$9 for ‘soggy’ plane snack

This is what the sandwiches were meant to look like. Picture Jetstar

This is what the sandwiches were meant to look like. Picture Jetstar

A PLANE passenger was left shocked and hungry after tucking into a sandwich bought on a Jetstar flight.

While travelling from Bali to Australia, Nick Mosley paid $9 for a deli sandwich trio before realising one of them contained a simple lettuce leaf with margarine smeared inside.

He took to social media to reveal the sparse sandwich, tweeting: "I must say @JetstarAirways have a cheek charging AUS$9 for sandwiches... without any fillings... Great for their bottom line but not so good for filling the tums of customers."

Another one of the sandwiches had some egg, along with a single lettuce leaf, but it still fell short of expectations.

Nick said: "I had a bit of a craving for a sandwich.

I must say @JetstarAirways have a cheek charging AUS$9 for sandwiches... without any fillings... Great for their bottom line but not so good for filling the tums of customers pic.twitter.com/dok9GicE9E — Nick Mosley (@BrightonNick) January 7, 2019

"Having eaten many sandwiches in my life, it wouldn't have crossed my mind to peel back the bread to check the filling.

"However, after the first mouthful of somewhat soggy bread and margarine, peel back I did.

"I paid for it so there is really is no excuse for serving inadequate products.

"It was a shocker - it made a petrol station sandwich look like a gastronomic feast."

He said while he doesn't expect airline food to be the best in the world it should meet a certain standard.

A spokesperson for Jetstar Airways said "We apologise for the unusual lack of filling in Mr Mosley's sandwich, and appreciate it did not meet expectations.

"It is unusual. We've passed the feedback onto our caterer."

-Read more