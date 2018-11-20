RUSH HOUR: Guy mocked for creepy text

NRL PLAYER Jarryd Hayne has been charged with aggravated sexual assault following an alleged incident involving a NSW woman, the homeless parents of a nine-month-old who was found dead on a popular Queensland beach have been arrested, and a man who couldn't handle being rejected on Tinder has sent a series of creepy texts to the woman who rejected him.

8:40am

Lawrence prepares to farewell Bali jail

After more than 13 years behind bars, Bali Nine drug smuggler Renae Lawrence is preparing to leave Indonesia and head home to Australia.

The 41-year-old is expected to be deported on Wednesday after serving time for her role in a 2005 plot to smuggle 8.3kg of heroin into Australia.

Lawrence had an informal farewell at Bangli prison on Monday in the form of a short Hindu ceremony that she requested so she could thank fellow inmates and guards.

Bali prison officials set Wednesday as her release date, but Lawrence may have to spend some hours at an immigration detention centre before boarding a flight to Australia.

Prison governor Made Suwendra told The Australian that Lawrence was spending her final days at Bangli with inmate friends and relatives but didn't want to talk to the media in case "her words could get taken out of context and she might ruin her chance of a release, or land herself in trouble once she gets to Australia".

Her father Bob Lawrence has told reporters she is anxious her return will spark a media circus like the one that followed fellow drug smuggler Schapelle Corby's return to Australia last year.

When Lawrence lands in Australia however, the former Newcastle panel beater faces the prospect of being arrested by NSW police over a high-speed chase in a stolen car on the Central Coast in March 2005.

8:10am

Guest finds strange addition to Airbnb

An Airbnb guest has received a very rude shock after discovering their host had made some very strange bathroom renovations.

A Reddit user uploaded a picture of what was meant to be the bathroom of the house, with a caption: "The 'bathroom' in my Airbnb will 100% result in sh**ty encounters with the host."

It has all the fittings a normal bathroom would have such as a toilet, sink, toilet paper and even a few plants as decorations. The only issue is it is located on a tiny landing between two sets of stairs.

Users were understandably confused by the whole set up and questioned why anyone would think it was a good idea.

"This is a drunk disaster waiting to happen," one person wrote.

Another said: "I have nightmares about situations like this."

What were they thinking? Picture: Reddit

7:50am

Schoolgirls approached by same man

NSW Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying a man who reportedly approached two young girls from the same high school on separate occasions.

A 14-year-old girl claims she left school at about 2.20pm on Monday and walked to Formica Park in Busby, in the City of Liverpool.

As she was sitting on a bench, a man approached her and tried to put his arm around her. She left the park shortly after.

In another incident a 12-year-old girl was walking home when the same man started following her and tried to start a conversation.

As she approached her home, her mother spotted him and came out to meet her daughter. The man fled.

He has been described as being aged between 25 to 30 years old, wearing a black and green hat with a black and green horizontal stripped shirt and three-quarter length pants. He was carrying a skateboard with a black top and a timber bottom with red wheels.

Police are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage of South Liverpool Road and St Johns Road.

7:20am

Two car crash causing Sydney delays

Sydneysiders travelling in Mascot this morning are being warned to allow for extra travel time following a two-car crash in the area.

Two of four citybound lanes were closed on General Holmes Dr just past the Airport Tunnel following the crash.

All lanes have now been reopened but motorists are being urged to allow for extra time as heavy traffic eases in the area.

6:55am

Adelaide woman mauled by dog

A woman is in serious condition in hospital after she was mauled by her own dog in Adelaide's north yesterday.

Paramedics were called a home in Sailsbury North at about 8am yesterday following reports that a 55-year-old woman had been attacked by her Bull Mastiff cross.

The woman was rushed to Royal Adelaide Hospital with severe injuries to her head and arm.

The dog was later seized by Sailsbury Council officers and put down at the owner's request.

6:35am

Creepy reaction to Tinder rejection

A woman has shared a very disturbing series of messages she received from a guy who tracked her down online after she rejected him on Tinder.

When Julia swiped left on one man's Tinder account, signalling she didn't want to connect with him, she thought that would be the end of it.

But it turns out he couldn't handle rejection very well so he tracked her down on Instagram and sent her a number of increasingly creepy messages.

She uploaded screenshots of the conversation to Twitter, alongside the caption: "I rejected a man today, who found me off Tinder but we did not match. This is how the conversation ended after I said 6 times I was not interested."

After telling him no "multiple times" he responds by telling her she has "no reason to say no" and that she is being "irrational".

"Instead of a real man you're going to choose some f**k boy child then wonder what's wrong wituh guys. It's bullshit," he wrote.

She continues to tell him to leave her alone, telling him that she owes him no explanation and calls him "forceful and creepy".

He then goes on to say she is the reason why "guys are such a**holes" and she needs to "take some responsibility".

It's hard to believe that someone can be this delusional. Read the messages below for a perfect example on how NOT to handle rejection.

Creepy Tinder messages. Picture: gothhunny/Twitter

Creepy Tinder messages. Picture: gothhunny/Twitter

Creepy Tinder messages. Picture: gothhunny/Twitter

Creepy Tinder messages. Picture: gothhunny/Twitter

6:10am

Homeless couple arrested over baby death

The parents of a nine-month-old girl found lifeless on the beach at Surfers Paradise were homeless and raising their family on the streets. The infant was found unresponsive on the edge of the surf near Staghorn Ave about 12.30am on Monday.

Despite desperate attempts, police and paramedics were unable to revive her.

The girl's 48-year-old father and 23-year-old mother are being questioned in police custody after being found about five kilometres away in Broadbeach. Police confirmed the couple are known to them and do not have a fixed address. The family has been living in parks and seeking shelter from Tweed Heads to Surfers Paradise.

The girl had not been reported missing before her body was found.

Details of the final moments of the child's life should become clearer when autopsy results are handed to police today.

Detective Inspector Marc Hogan says drugs weren't a factor in the parents' behaviour but he didn't rule out foul play.

Flowers left in memory of the nine-month-old girl who was found dead on Surfers Paradise beach. Picture: Talisa Eley

5:45am

Hayne charged with sexual assault

NRL player Jarryd Hayne has been charged with sexual assault following an alleged incident involving a NSW woman on NRL grand final night.

The 30-year-old handed himself in to Ryde police station on Monday afternoon where he was questioned and later charged with aggravated sexual assault and inflicting actual bodily harm.

The charge came after a 26-year-old woman claimed she suffered injuries during a sexual encounter with Hayne in the NSW Hunter Valley and that she had photographs to back up her story.

It's understood the alleged victim was interviewed by the NRL's integrity unit before the matter was referred to police.

According to NSW Police the alleged incident took place on September 30 at a home in the Hunter Region after the two met on social media.

Hayne has been granted strict conditional bail to appear at Burwood Local Court on December 10.