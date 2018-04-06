Coles’ bizarre roast chicken apology

SUPERMARKET giant Coles has felt the need to take an advert out in a local newspaper to clarify a bold claim about its hot roast chickens.

According to the advert, which was seen in a Victorian newspaper, the brand had been claiming its chickens were 100 per cent true blue. But, it turns out they might have been over-egging the "Aussiness" of the chucks.

"In the Coles catalogue on sale 4th April, we have advertised Lilydale Hot Roast Chicken as 'Always 100 per cent Aussie'," the statement reads.

The chuck may be Aussie. But what about the stuffing? Picture: iStock.

"We regret to advise that the stuffing contains some imported ingredients, and the product is 97 pre cent Australian.

"We apologise for any confusion or inconvenience caused."

A Coles spokesman told news.com.au: "Lilydale hot roast chickens are 100% Australian grown birds. A number of the ingredients in the stuffing and marinade, primarily herbs and spices, are from imported sources."

And, you'll find a similar level of Aussiness in Woolworths' roast chickens too.

"At Woolworths our macro roast chicken and traditional roast chickens are all 100% Australian grown poultry," said a Woolworths spokeswoman

"There are some imported ingredients such as spices in the seasoning and stuffing."

6:10am

Carnival says wrongly accused man bashed

Carnival Australia has admitted that a Sydney passenger was wrongly accused of sexual assault and beaten up by a young victim's father before he pointed out the obvious mistake.

Sydney father John Sun is taking legal action against Carnival Australia after the alleged incident on an eight-day return cruise from Sydney to New Caledonia in December 2016.

A statement of claim lodged with the NSW District Court claims that on-board security was told a man had exposed and then touched himself in front of young female passengers.

Carnival says two of three victims identified Mr Sun as the offender after being shown his photo.

In its defence lodged with the court, Carnival says two of three victims identified Mr Sun as the offender after being shown his photo, and that the father of one of the victims was able to find him because they were staying in neighbouring cabins.

Carnival acknowledges Mr Sun was beaten up by the girl's father and that security only spoke to Mr Sun about his role in the alleged sexual assaults after he called them to report the bashing.

Mr Sun says security marched him to a room where they grilled him for one and a half hours and he felt he "was not at liberty to refuse the direction to accompany them".

- AAP

5:45am

Arrests made over cop car smash and dramatic chase

TWO men have been charged with a number of offences after they crashed their car into a police car, sparking a pursuit in Sydney's west.

Police say the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon on Bluett Drive in Smeaton Grange. The pursuit was called off for safety reasons.

The car was later recovered in St Andrews. Following an investigation, the two men, aged 31 and 29, were arrested at a unit in Bluett Drive.

The 31-year-old was charged with car theft and breaching bail. The younger man was charged with possessing counterfeit currency. Both men were refused bail to appear before Campbelltown Local Court on Friday.