The man in his 50s was transported in a stable condition to Ipswich Hospital. Bev Lacey

A THREE-vehicle incident in Leichhardt has one man in hospital overnight.

A male patient in his 50s was transported to Ipswich Hospital after reporting back pain to paramedics following the incident.

The crash happened on McNamara St and Toongarra Rd at 7.37pm last night.