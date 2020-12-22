Rural practice plans to add much-needed services

A development application has been submitted to Ipswich City Council to add an allied health consulting room and a pathologist’s room to the Rosewood General Practice.

A development application has been submitted to Ipswich City Council to add an allied health consulting room and a pathologist’s room to the Rosewood General Practice.

A RURAL Ipswich medical practice is hoping to add more facilities to house services it says is desperately needed for the area.

A development application has been submitted to Ipswich City Council by Skanda Property Pty Ltd to add an allied health consulting room and a pathologist’s room within Rosewood General Practice.

The application notes patients and members of the Rosewood community have to travel to Ipswich or Brisbane to get blood tests done after receiving scripts from GPs at the centre.

A dedicated space for allied health service professionals including a physiotherapist, an exercise physiologist and a dietitian are also proposed for them to come on an intermittent and rotational basis.

The service providers would be specialists who also visit other medical facilities in the area.

Only one of the visiting specialists is proposed to provide service from the centre at any one time.

The pathology area is proposed in an enclosed room which was previously used as the child’s play area.

It has not been used since COVID-19.

An 11 sqm space currently used to house documents in the reception area is proposed to be used as the allied health consulting room.

These records have been scanned and stored on the centre’s electronic storage system.

Principal general practitioner Dr Nagaraj Dupakuntla is quoted in the application explaining why these changes are vital for the practice and the town more widely.

“The existing pathology company is only open weekdays from 7(am)-12pm,” he writes.

“A significant number of people work out of town (e.g. Brisbane and Ipswich) and cannot access the existing pathology clinic within business hours, forcing them to travel on the weekend to get their tests done, if at all.

“A pathology company is interested in operating from our building with the vision of extended hours including Saturday.

“This will help not only our patients, but other patients within the community as well.”

The medical practice was established as the first in the town on John St in 1979.

Due to COVID-19 patient visits have dropped by 35 per cent with many opting to use telehealth options instead.

“Since taking on the practice in 2019, I have come to notice the high need for allied health services in the area,” Dr Dupakuntla writes.

“Currently, for any patient who would benefit, they are required to travel to Ipswich.

“Our practice has a high number of elderly population, along with a significantly high percentage of our patients suffering from chronic disease, where allied health input is essential.

“We have been successful in our search for allied health providers to offer our patients this essential care.

“These allied health persons will be predominantly seeing ‘in-house’ patients.

”However, should any other member of the community be requiring their service, they will not be denied.

“This has brought on the need for an expansion within the clinic to build an extra room for the providers to be able to run their sessions.”

