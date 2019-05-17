Rural police station strengthens bond with community

THE bond between police and the community is an important link in the fight against crime and one small rural station wants to strengthen that further.

The Rosewood Police Station is now open to the public full time, from 8.30am-4pm Monday to Friday.

It has no impact on the working hours of the five sworn officers based at the station, but open up more time for the community to engage with police.

Officer in charge Sergeant Lindsay Kuhrt said it would save locals having to travel to stations in Ipswich or Yamanto.

"It's to increase the availability for people to do the business they need to,” he said.

"This could include police inquiries, weapons license renewals, drivers license renewals and learners theory tests.

"Some people had the perception that police were only here between those opening hours, (those hours are) just the front counter for the admin.

"We've undergone residential growth in recent years and that's continuing so it's also going to be aimed at servicing the needs and demands of the community (going forward) as well.”

Sgt Kuhrt said the main focus for officers at the moment was property crime.

"There's been some break and enters, stolen vehicles and recently there has been an ongoing operation with Queensland Rail in relation to tagging of trains very early in the morning,” he said.

"That recently resulted in an offender being arrested for that.”

He wanted to warn the community to be wary of 'sneak breaks' - offences committed by thieves targeting vehicles and homes where doors and windows are left unsecured, enabling easy access to property and valuables.

"Lock up your cars, luck up your house and don't have the keys in plain view,” he said.

"We had a stolen car this week and it would appear the keys were either left in the vehicle or very, very close to the vehicle.”