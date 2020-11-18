Rural Ipswich house extensively damaged in fire

Police on scene of house fire on M Hines Rd, Ebenezer on Wednesday, November 18.

UPDATE: A fire which caused extensive damage to a rural Ipswich home was found not to be suspicious by police.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said fire investigators have now left the scene of the fire on M Hines Rd, Ebenezer.

EARLIER: An Ipswich home has suffered extensive damage in a fire overnight but no one was injured in the blaze.

Firefighters received the call at 2.15am on Wednesday about a house fire on M Hines Rd, Ebenezer.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said multiple crews responded and had the fire under control at about 3am.

The fire was extinguished and the scene made safe at 5.40am.

The 10 by 8 metre house with a tin roof was badly damaged, the spokeswoman said.

“It looks like it was quite a large fire in terms of high fuel loads and that’s why it took so long to put out,” she said.

“All persons were accounted for.”

Paramedics remained on standby but no one required treatment.

Fire investigators are expected at the scene of the fire this morning.

