A Rural Fire Service crew is on scene at a permitted burn in Mount Walker. Picture: Zizi Averill
News

Rural fireys on scene of vegetation fire

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
7th Nov 2020 1:32 PM
SMOKE haze in Mt Walker can be linked to a permitted burn smouldering in Mt Walker, a Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman has confirmed.

The controlled fire, which began just before midday, is burning off vegetation on a private property off Rosewood Warrill View Rd.

The permit is set to expire after tomorrow.

A Rural Fire crew is on scene assisting the landowner.

Anyone suffering from a respiratory condition should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by and motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

