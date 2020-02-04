Rural fire brigade servicing raceway to expand

Plans to expand the the facilities of Mount Forbes Rural Fire Brigade have been approved.

PLANS to expand the facilities of a rural fire brigade which provides support for Willowbank Raceway have been approved.

A development application to construct a new building, which will be used as a training facility, has been given the green light by Ipswich City Council.

Mount Forbes Rural Fire Brigade provides fire support for test and tunes for race events at the raceway, as well as responding to call-outs for the local area.

Construction of a car port also forms part of the development at the site on 102 Champions Way, Willowbank.

The training facility will comprise of two training rooms, an office, a kitchen, filing archives, a toilet and shower room.

"The proposal involves construction and operation of new Class 9B building as an extension of the existing Rural Fire Service operations on site," the application notes.

"The proposed building has total floor area of 281.9m2 and is fully enclosed structure.

"The proposed development will have a maximum height of 4.37m.

"The design incorporates a contemporary industrial style that is reflective of the character of the existing area.

"The contemporary industrial design incorporates attractive architectural detailing across all elevations through the use of roof pitch, an attached carport, and a simplistic colour scheme reflective of the existing built form context and a typical rural fire station design."