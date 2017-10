Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

RURAL firefighters were called to a bush fire the size of a football field overnight.

The fire was reported in bushland off Collingwood Dve at Redbank Plains about 4.50pm Saturday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire covered an area roughly 100x50m but was not a direct threat to local homes.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze by about 7pm, and remained on scene until about 9pm to ensure the fire did not reignite.