Running program dedicated to beginners

IF YOU'VE ever considered joining a running group, then the time is nigh.

The Springfield Runners Group has just announced its first-ever Beginners Running Program and is calling on anyone interested to come along to an information session next week.

Leigh Richmond is the club's sponsorship and media person and said the program would be a great entry point for anyone looking to kick start their running journey.

"This is the first time we've run this specific program which will give people the opportunity to go from a beginner to running something like 10km at the Great South Run,” Ms Richmond said.

"We have a variety of people joining, from those who have thought about running but didn't know where to start, to those returning after an injury or those just looking for a social outlet.

"There is something in the group for everyone and not everyone has to compete if they don't want to, it's completely up to them.”

Augustine Heights mother of two Bridget Smith said she would be taking part in the program as a former runner and after coming back after having a baby.

Springfield Runners Group member Bridget Smith.

"I started running with the group in late 2016 but then last year I had another baby which resulted in a c-section, so I'm going right back to the beginning again,” Ms Smith said.

"As a mum I love my kids, but I also need my fitness and I think it's really important to have a good balance.

"This is a really inexpensive way of keeping fit and I love that no-one gets left behind because it's not about keeping up with everyone else, it's about having fun and giving it your best shot.

The Springfield Runners Group Beginners Running Group information session will be held on Sunday, January 21 from 8:00am-10:00am near the stage at Robelle Domain Parklands, Springfield Central.

For more information visit the Springfield Runners Group Facebook page or the website.