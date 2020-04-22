Running on a high

"You don't have to be what the bullies tell you you are."

That's inspirational marathon woman Michelle Hansen's message for young people everywhere.

Growing up in Rosewood, Hansen, nee Blanch, a rather tall girl for age, was belittled constantly by kids at school.

'I feel the earth move under my feet,' they would taunt, referencing the famous Carole King and James Taylor tune.

Immature minds can be so cruel.

"I was the least sporty kid," Hansen said.

"I lost every race. I had a bit of weight on and I was bullied. I was not one of the cool kids I never ever thought I could even try running a marathon."

Sustained bullying is extremely harmful to the mental wellbeing and social development of an individual.

Rather than letting the abuse define her life and shape her outlook, however, Hansen opted to harness every insult and use it as motivation.

The great Winston Churchill once said when you're going through hell, keep going, and that's what the awkward teen did.

As harrowing as the experience was, it instilled in her a fierce determination and resolve to follow her own path.

So when coronavirus prevented her from entering her first ever marathon at Hervey Bay recently, it was no surprise to see her rise above once more.

Since lacing up the joggers four years ago, the 40-year-old incredibly has progressed from someone who could only manage 200m in a single effort to an iron woman capable of anything to which she sets her mind.

Having devoted countless hours preparing for the gruelling 42.19km struggle, she was not going to let social distancing restrictions halt her run, so decided to take matters into her own hands.

She would complete her own race, trekking 42.2km from Kingaroy to Murgon along the aptly sized South Burnett Rail Trail.

Go Getta Girls Michelle Hansen and Angela Clarke.

Hansen would not be forced to undertake the journey alone, however, drawing an ally from her daily running group the 'Go Getta Girls'.

Astonishingly, support emerged in the form of amazing 80-year-old Angela Clarke.

Clarke, who had been lining up in long distance events for more than 40 years, was intending to run her final half-marathon at Hervey Bay.

Denied that opportunity by coronavirus, she would accompany her friend half the way instead.

What followed as their moment arrived was a truly extraordinary show of community unity support in the face of a crisis that is affecting us all.

Upon hearing of the duo's bid, townspeople lined the side of the road and stationed themselves at landmarks along the route to cheer home the indomitable duo.

Neither athlete could have predicted the unbelievable community response and outpouring of support as they set off at 4.30am amid darkness.

"People were cheering and clapping, and running with me," Hansen said.

"I was totally overwhelmed.

"I hadn't expected the community support. I think it was because someone was trying to achieve something in a time when everything else felt flat. There were so many people looking for something positive. We're all isolating and this was an opportunity to get out in the fresh air to do something positive and support someone in the community."

Four hours and 40 minutes later, Hansen reached her destination.

Reflecting on the achievement, she said she had amazed even herself.

"I'm still on a high," she said.

"Im shocked. I'm in unbelief that I've done that.

"I'm just enjoying the fact I've done something I never thought I could.

"It inspires me to keep going and hopefully I can help someone achieve something they never thought they could."

Hansen's parents Julie and Barry still live locally, operating Mr Wow Cleaning Service and the Rosewood Bird Garden and Breeding Farm.

They could not be prouder of the person their daughter is today.

Despite the treatment she received as a child, Hansen does hold many fond memories of her time in the region.

Now residing in Kingaroy with her husband and three children, she said running had transformed her life.

"I never thought one sport could change my entire outlook on life - until I became a runner," she said.

"Running has given me a new outlook, positively impacted my health, taught me discipline, determination and commitment.

"It has given me fresh insights into myself and above all a community of friends and support I would otherwise not have known existed.

"I feel so grateful."