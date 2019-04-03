Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
JUMP FOR JOY: More than 100 runners took part in the BVRT 30 Charity Run.
JUMP FOR JOY: More than 100 runners took part in the BVRT 30 Charity Run. John Boggon
News

Runners sweat it out to help hospital take significant step

Lachlan Mcivor
by
3rd Apr 2019 12:06 AM

MORE than 100 runners sweated it out over the weekend for the benefit of the Esk Hospital.

Saturday's BVRT 30 Charity Run, organised by the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail Users Association, raised $4600 for the Esk Hospital Auxiliary.

The money will go towards funding an infusion clinic so patients won't have to travel to Ipswich or Gatton for an infusion for cancer or diabetes.

Participants from across south east Queensland tackled the 30km trail run on the new section of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail between Moore and Toogoolawah.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

A date of March 28 has already been pencilled in for next year. Michael Bray (two hours 18 minutes) was the fastest male runner.

The fastest female runner was Serena Dwyer (two hours 29 minutes).

Local runners Anne Grant, 63, and Thomas Bowman, 76, finished in four hours and 31 minutes and four hours and 53 minutes respectively.

brisbane valley rail trail brisbane valley rail trail users association bvrt 30 charity run esk hospital
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Ipswich's Big W fate remains a mystery

    premium_icon Ipswich's Big W fate remains a mystery

    Business Woolworths revealed it had conducted an extensive review of more than 180 locations, including stores at Booval Fair, Redbank Plaza and Orion.

    • 3rd Apr 2019 12:57 AM
    Ipswich's stronger Force for shot at state league title

    premium_icon Ipswich's stronger Force for shot at state league title

    Basketball Extra depth to bolster winning QBL combination

    • 3rd Apr 2019 12:55 AM
    'Metal rods with sharpened ends': Ice user's assault on cops

    premium_icon 'Metal rods with sharpened ends': Ice user's assault on cops

    Crime He was using daily when the attacks occurred

    • 3rd Apr 2019 12:37 AM
    Region's economy grows with traders

    premium_icon Region's economy grows with traders

    Business It's tough, but there's comradery in the community

    • 3rd Apr 2019 12:17 AM