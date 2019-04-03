Runners sweat it out to help hospital take significant step

JUMP FOR JOY: More than 100 runners took part in the BVRT 30 Charity Run.

MORE than 100 runners sweated it out over the weekend for the benefit of the Esk Hospital.

Saturday's BVRT 30 Charity Run, organised by the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail Users Association, raised $4600 for the Esk Hospital Auxiliary.

The money will go towards funding an infusion clinic so patients won't have to travel to Ipswich or Gatton for an infusion for cancer or diabetes.

Participants from across south east Queensland tackled the 30km trail run on the new section of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail between Moore and Toogoolawah.

A date of March 28 has already been pencilled in for next year. Michael Bray (two hours 18 minutes) was the fastest male runner.

The fastest female runner was Serena Dwyer (two hours 29 minutes).

Local runners Anne Grant, 63, and Thomas Bowman, 76, finished in four hours and 31 minutes and four hours and 53 minutes respectively.