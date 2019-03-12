Runner's plan to conquer seven continents

SHE's conquered Antarctica and three of the most iconic deserts in the world.

Now Ipswich born and bred ultra-marathon runner Jacqui Bell is gearing up for an even bigger 2019.

Already the youngest person in history to complete the 4 Deserts series, Ms Bell plans to go one better by becoming the youngest person to run an ultra-marathon on all seven continents.

Five continents have been ticked off the list, with her most recent ultra-marathon race finishing earlier this month in New Zealand.

Jacqui Bell takes on the challenging NZ terrain. Kristy Warn

Ms Bell completed four 250km ultra-marathons in the Gobi Desert, Namib Desert, Atacama Desert and Antarctica last year.

The Alps 2 Ocean held in Otago covered 323km - her longest ultra-marathon to date - but Ms Bell admits the sensation of crossing the finish line is well worth the pain.

"It's just the best feeling ever, just the endorphins from the whole week are pumping," she said.

"You just feel so stoked and relieved at the same time.

"After a few hours, you feel a little sad and flat because you've had this amazing experience and you're connecting with people from all over the world.

"It's hard after a race adjusting back into society."

The fitness fanatic battled a foot injury after Antarctica which turned out to be a massive hindrance in her training schedule leading into the Alps 2 Ocean race.

"I pretty much only did one or two runs before New Zealand," Ms Bell said.

"I was a bit worried heading there, but luckily I had the base fitness there from doing so many runs last year."

Despite struggling to maintain her desired training structure, Ms Bell still thrived across the six stages, even getting the chance to abseil down a fall mid-race and enjoy the thrills of a jet boat ride to finish stage five.

With another ultra-marathon ticked off the list, her attention now turns to the final two continents on her list, Europe and North America.

"I've got Fire and Ice in Iceland starting in August," Ms Bell said.

"It's a 250km race, self-supported again as well.

"Then in September is Grand to Grand in the Grand Canyon, it'll be really tough."

With plenty of time between now and her next race, Ms Bell is looking forward to using the break to recover and refocus on her goals.

"I have six months before my next race to really go back to the basics and build up my running again," she said.

"I'm hoping I can build up to running a few 200km weeks."

The mental strength to complete just one ultra-marathon is immense, so to complete seven is an accomplishment nothing short of spectacular.

It's not just making history motivating Ms Bell, she has also raised more than $17,000 for the White Cloud Foundation, a charity supporting people with mental illness. Along with running for a positive cause, it's her passion for running that keeps her going.

"It just gives me purpose," Ms Bell said.

"Every single day when I wake up it's what I want to be doing.

"It just makes me feel really connected to myself and those around me and I learn so many things when I'm just out there running by myself."