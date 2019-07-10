RUNNER UP: Ipswich's second-favourite salon announced

TWO-time previous winner and this year's winner up, She Bangs Hair's owner Tamika Struthers was really proud of her efforts and wanted the crown for her little sister Tori.

Tamika's family purchased the Booval studio last year from Alana Morrow, formerly Morrow & Co hair and since then has kept up a level of service that continues to wow.

"I feel good, I wanted to try to do it this year again for Tori, my little (sister and) apprentice to get her name out there a little bit," Ms Struthers said.

"And to keep the same vibe in the salon like Amy had, everything has stayed the same as it had since she left.

"We're still all down to earth and like to get in and have fun with our clients."

Ms Struthers said the vibe of the salon, as well as the way her, little sister Tori and senior stylist Hayley Berg interact with customers.

"We try to be as professional as we can," she laughed, "But more so have fun with our clients when we do their hair."

"We have such a cool vibe in the salon. We like everyone to walk out feeling like they're a part of the family."

The salon is a family affair, with mum on the books and keeping her girls "in line" and voters said the laid back vibe kept them coming back.

HAIR is a personal thing, and so is finding the right hairdresser.

Since we began the search for Ipswich's favourite salon, the QT was inundated with nominations - almost 100 all up. Close to 1000 people nominated their favourite hair whiz, with many passionate locals tagging their hair specialist on Facebook.

With the numbers in, it boiled down to ten salons (in no particular order): Violet Brown Mobile Makeover, The Hairport Yamanto, His + Her SALON/BARBER, Benjamin Peters BPHD, MJ's Hair Beauty Barber, She Bangs Hair, Peak-A-Do House Of Hair Beauty & Nails, The Pavilion, Rosewood, Fuze Hair & Beauty and Underground Hair Culture.

Last year Morrow & Co. Hair was named the favourite. The salon received more than 120 votes, with many customers sharing their wonderful experiences.

The business opened at 176 Glebe Rd, Booval, in 2016 but owner Amy Morrow had been practising for almost 17 years. Ms Morrow was thrilled with the win, and shortly after hung up hair scissors, passing the blow-dryer to Tamika Struthers, who renamed the salon She Bangs Hair and came so close to taking out the number one spot.