Runner hits 100 runs as part of event's 250th milestone

Brookwater's Mike Doran is set to run his 100th Parkrun at Augustine Heights tomorrow.

HE'S been there from the start and now one Augustine Heights Parkrun member is set to celebrate his 100th run.

Brookwater's Mike Doran never considered himself a runner until he gave the community event a go and hadn't looked back since.

The 41-year-old originally started as the club's photographer and said it had been a joy to watch the event grow over the years.

"I've taken thousands of photos of people over the years and it's been interesting to see everyone's faces from struggling through the first half of the course to ending with smiles at the finish line,” Mr Doran said.

"I've always played football but never wanted to run, so it was only because I saw it was a 5km run that I thought it was doable and has now become a bit of an addiction.

"I love the Parkrun because you run with a variety of ages and fitness levels and it doesn't matter if you can run it in 15 or 50 minutes, it's more about getting out there and just doing it.”

Mr Doran said he had completed 86 of the 100 runs at Augustine Heights and run the others at various venues around South-East Queensland, with his personal best time currently at 23.45 minutes.

Tomorrow also marks the 250th event at Augustine Heights and organiser Phil Cutcliffe said he was hoping to break the current record of 208 runners to run the course.

"Our goal for tomorrow is to get 250 runners, so hopefully as many people can join us as possible,” Mr Cutcliffe said.

"April 21 also marks our fifth birthday, so that's two major milestones for us this month.

"We started out with around 30-40 people and now have close to 150 people running every weekend, so I hope to see it continue to grow.”

The Parkrun event is held at 283 venues around Australia, with new runs popping up each week.

Each run is 5km and free for all to attend.

The Augustine Heights Parkrun is on every Saturday from 7am at Renahan Place, Augustine Heights.

To find out more or to register, visit www.parkrun.com.au/augustineheights.