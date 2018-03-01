Run, walk or ride to support our chaplains

RAISING FUNDS: Registrations are now open for the upcoming Chappy Challenge in the Fassifern Valley.

EXPLORE parts of the beautiful Fassifern Valley either on foot or bike and help raise much needed funds to support the great work which chaplains in the district do.

The Chappy Challenge is an annual fundraiser which draws hundreds of people each year to be active while also helping a wonderful cause.

Funds raised from the day will be distributed between a number of chaplains who work in the Fassifern Valley.

However, funds can also be raised to support chaplains in other areas, including the five chaplains in the Beaudesert area.

According to SU Chaplaincy Queensland, chaplains "provide spiritual and emotional support to school communities. They are in the prevention and support business: helping students find a better way to deal with issues ranging from family breakdowns and loneliness, to drug abuse, depression and anxiety. They provide a listening ear and a caring presence for children and young people in crisis, and those who just need a friend. They also provide support for staff and parents in school communities".

Scott Bennie and his wife Kate have been lending their support to help organise the challenge, which they say will be a great day out for families and people of all fitness levels.

"The running events are 5km and 10km and there are five cycle events ranging in length from 5km to 95km," Mr Bennie said.

The picturesque 95km is in honour of Darryl "Dazzle" Dickson, who was tragically killed when he was hit by a truck while on a morning ride in 2016. This lengthy ride, known as the 95km Dazzler, will take participants from the Boonah Showgrounds through Carney's Creek and along Dwyer Ridges Road near Mt Alford.

This year's event will be held on Saturday, March 3. The costs involved are $20 per adult per event up to 35km, or $40 per registered rider for the 60km or 95km rides. Children aged between 10-16 are $10 and those younger are free to participate.

Although registrations on the day will be accepted, participants are encouraged to register online prior to the event.

Log onto www.chappychallenge.com.au.