Run to bottle shop proves wrong decision for driver

The QT has named and shamed 16 drink drivers who passed through court in the last week. Warren Lynam

THERE was more than a tiger in his tank when rural driver Corey Pates got caught drink-driving at the bottle shop.

He'd been watching a Tigers rugby league game and tested positive - three times over the legal alcohol limit - when police intercepted him driving from his local liquor outlet.

Corey James Pates, 31, from Lowood, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence (0.158) at Lowood on April 27. Prosecutor, Senior Constable Carl Spargo, said Pates told police he'd had seven beers while watching the Tigers game when he drove to go and buy a bottle of Scotch. His breath test gave an alcohol reading of 0.158. "He was compliant and showed remorse for his actions,” Snr Cont Spargo said. "I'd like to say it's out of character for me,” Pates told the court. "It was reckless, I'm embarrassed and ashamed. And having to wake up my wife at 2am to take me to work.” Magistrate Tracy Mossop fined Pates $700 and disqualified his licence six months.

Jason Lloyd Nolan, 40, from Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a Learner/Provisional licence at Leichhardt on January 10. He was disqualified for three months and fined $200.

William Mark Owen, 40, from North Ipswich was fined $350 and lost his licence for three months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving on a Learner/Provisional licence at Booval on February 3.

Robert Dean Peters, 40, from North Booval, pleaded guilty to drink driving at North Booval on March 21. Peters was fined $450 and licence disqualified three months.

Les William Tripp, 33, from Richlands, pleaded guilty to two charges of drug driving - one offence quite dated in Mount Ommaney. He also pleaded to drug related offences. Tripp was disqualified three months and sentenced to four months jail - suspended for 12 months.

Karen Jeanette Boler, 43, from Collingwood Park, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Goodna on December 9. She was fined $400 and lost her licence for two months.

Sky Gabrielle Mackay, 20, from Newtown, was fined $500 and lost her licence for three months when she pleaded guilty to drug driving while on a Learner/Provisional licence on October 14, 2018.

Kirill Shevchuk, 35, from Springfield Lakes, pleaded guilty to drink driving when not licensed at Springfield Central on March 2. Disqualified for three months, he was fined $400.

Lorynda Shereece Turner, 30, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a Learner/Provisional licence at Redbank on October 10. Fined $300, she was disqualified three months.

Kurt Rory Lawson, 22, a roofer from Coomera, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.58) at Ebenezer on March 17. Police intercepted his van after the CMC Rocks festival at Willowbank.

The court was told he'd been in a convoy of cars leaving the festival when breath tested. His last drink had been at 1am - 10 hours earlier and he'd also slept. Fined $200, his licence was disqualified one month.

Kieran Nigel Oxenham, 47, from Karana Downs, was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for 14 months when he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence (0.283) at Karana Downs on April 5.

The court heard that police were called about a male seen drinking from a Vodka bottle inside a car parked outside shops. Prosecutor, Senior Constable Dave Shelton said the engine of the car was running and police saw a man sleeping. Officers opened the car door and saw vomit throughout its interior. A vodka bottle was on the passenger seat.

When breath-tested Oxenham gave an alcohol reading of 0.283. Snr Const Shelton said he had a prior drink driving offence of .222 in 2011. "I haven't drunk since that night. At this stage it's been really good,” Oxenham told the court. He was now getting counselling to help.

Thomas Michael Bowles, 22, from Minden, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Bundamba on March 16. Fined $1500 he was disqualified eight months.

Kinaan Chaarani, 23, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a Learner/Provisional licence at Tregony on January 1. Fined $350 and disqualified three months.

Connor David Heidke, 20, from Atkinsons Dam lost his licence for two years, and for three months, when he pleaded guilty to drug driving, and driving when disqualified at Carrara on January 11.

Shaun Dale Johansen, 20, from Camira, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Springfield on March 16. He was fined $650 and licence disqualified five months.

Christopher Lee Roy Smith, 42, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to driving UIL at Silkstone on March 15. Disqualified four months and fined $650.