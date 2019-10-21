Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QUICK RESPONSE: The man is now in a stable condition.
QUICK RESPONSE: The man is now in a stable condition.
News

'Run off the road': Man injured on New England Highway

Bianca Hrovat
19th Oct 2019 10:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been transported to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover on the New England Highway last night.

The car "appears to have run off the road" near Ballandean at around 3.40am, according to a spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service.

The man was conscious when police arrived at the scene and was transported by ambulance to the Stanthorpe Hospital.

According to a spokeswoman for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, the man suffered minor injuries and is in a stable condition.

ambulance ballandean car crash new england highway police rollover stanthorpe hospital
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    When governments hide the truth, what are they covering up?

    When governments hide the truth, what are they covering up?

    News In an unprecedented move, newspapers across the country are running covers featuring blacked-out stories today — and there is a compelling reason why. Here’s what...

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    No cash for regional roads until after next election

    premium_icon No cash for regional roads until after next election

    News Just 0.5% of infrastructure fund to be spent in Qld

    NAME AND SHAME: 24 drink and drug drivers in Ipswich

    premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: 24 drink and drug drivers in Ipswich

    Crime Man busted twice legal limit after being kicked out of home.