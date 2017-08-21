Run for Life event celebrates 20 years

Matt Johnstone, Sean Dix and Phil Cutcliffe gearing up for the 2013 Greater Springfield Run For Life.

ONE iconic Springfield event is set to celebrate it's 20th birthday.

Westside Community Care will hold its 20th annual McDonald's Greater Springfield Run for Life at Robelle Domain Parklands next month which is expected to be the biggest event yet.

Event director Phil Cutcliffe said a record number of people had already registered and hoped this year would surpass the number of people ever to participate.

"We've already got 250 registered and despite having had close to 20,000 people in the crowd, we've never had 1000 people do the actual event, so we're hoping to crack that number this year,” Ps Cutcliffe said.

"We're once again partnering with the Springfield Markets and the last time we did that people went ballistic because they came for the markets, as well as the entertainment and fireworks.

"Normally we would have the Battle of the Bands competition, but this year we're having more of a showcase of entertainment, so that will feature the Camira Music Academy as well as The Studio Dance Company.

The 2017 Greater Springfield Run for Life event will be held on September 9 at Robelle Domain Parklands.

"There will also be big show rides and of course the Springfield Markets and fireworks.”

The 2017 Run for Life event will feature four different race categories open to all ages and abilities starting with the Springfield Runners 1km Family Walk/Run, followed by The Links 2km Dog Walk, the McGrath 10km Run and finishing with the Telstra Glow 5km Fun Run.

Pastor Cutcliffe was responsible for setting up the first Run for Life event back in 1997 and said despite a number of challenges along the way, the run had remained one of the most popular Springfield events of all time.

"It started shortly after I first moved out to Springfield where I told Springfield Land Corporation I was interested in holding a fun run because I had done something similar at Sumner Park,” Ps Cutcliffe said.

"They approached me a few months later and I had just 12 weeks to organise it, so that was pretty busy but we did it.

"Year 2000 was also an interesting year because we decided to run it on the new Centenary Highway, but the day before it opened the army rang up and said they hoped we weren't planning on doing it there because it was still their land until the following day.

Telstra and McDonald Springfield Lakes are major sponsors of the upcoming McDonalds Greater Springfield Run for Life. Pictured are Simon Collin, Lisa Mackintosh and Pastor Phil Cutcliffe. Ashleigh Howarth

"It was too late to organise a permit, so we ended up having to turn it around and did it along Augusta Parkway instead.

"Then last year the event was cancelled due to a huge electrical storm which saw lightening hit the screen at Robelle while we were setting up and getting everything organised.

"The storm ended up blowing over all the marquees so it wast too dangerous to go ahead but by the time the event was due to start the whole thing had blown over anyway.

"This year we are prepared for wet weather, so if it does rain then we will delay the event for the following weekend.”

For more information about participating or volunteering visit the event website or call 3818 2915.