Rumours of Frecklington’s federal ambitions in CQ

Mrs Deborah (Deb) Frecklington, Member for Nanango (LNP), Shadow Minister for Water and the Construction of Dams, Shadow Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing, smiles at she is ejected from the house, Queensland Parliament Question Time, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Rumours have emerged of the possibility of former opposition member Deb Frecklington throwing her hat in the ring for a run at federal politics in Central Queensland.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk mooted Ms Frecklington’s potential run for the Central Queensland seat of Flynn after a discussion about Rockhampton’s Beef Australia event in the Queensland parliament on May 11.

Incumbent member Ken O’Dowd is set to retire after this term in office.

“I thought the member for Nanango might be spending some time in Gladstone,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“ A little birdie tells me she wanted the preselection for Flynn. I would support that.

“As we know very clearly—”

Mrs Frecklington then interjected and was kicked out by the speaker.

Labor Member for Pine Rivers Nikki Boyd brought up the speculation again on the next day of parliament.

“I still do not think the member for Nanango, through you, Mr Deputy Speaker, makes an attractive prospect for preselection in Flynn,” Ms Boyd said.

“Despite three minutes of going on about how fantastic the Morrison government is, I still do not think that is enough.”

The Australian reported on May 15 that Mrs Frecklington floated a run for the seat of Blair which includes Ipswich and the Somerset Region, currently held by Labor’s Shane Neumann.

But Ms Frecklington denied she was running for the seat of Flynn.

It’s also understood the LNP member for Callide Colin Boyce has been nominated to stand for the seat of Flynn.

“There is also a concern about Colin Boyce creating a state by-election, same as with Frecklington,” one LNP insider told The Australian.

The Morning Bulletin contacted Mrs Frecklington’s office for comment but did not receive a response.