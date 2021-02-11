Rumble Ranger rewards Kavanagh with first Vince Curry win

DOGWATCH

Isaac Murphy

NORTHERN Rivers trainer Steve Kavanagh is a legend of the sport breeding and racing many a champion over the years.

He has won some of the country's biggest races and thanks to Rumble Ranger he can add Australia's richest Maiden, The Group Three Vince Curry Memorial, to that list.

The Fernando Bale/Joyce Rumble product put everyone on notice when he came out in his heat a fortnight before the final. He ran a blistering 30.33 breaking the first sectional record.

It was that explosive speed that Kavanagh said was essential to his final's success.

"A lot of people wanted to declare him after his heat and semi-final win where he led them comfortably, Kavanagh said. "But the nature of the series means each week's tougher and at this stage of his career if he didn't lead in the final, I don't think he wins.

"I was just hoping he got it right at the start again. Steve Scott's dog (Canaveral) took lengths off us last week and almost got up underneath us in the final, we had just enough toe to get across.

2021 Vince Curry final winner Rumble Ranger with trainer Steve Kavanagh. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

"You've got to give credit to the dog. His first three 500 metre races against the best maidens out there and he's sprung the lids and beat them three weeks running.

"I've been lucky to win a lot of races but never a Vince Curry until now."

Kavanagh said the dog had probably earnt a couple of weeks off but was keen to get him up over the 500 metres at Albion Park where litter brother Louis Rumble has excelled with a 29.72 personal best.

It can't be argued the best dog came out on top. Farmor Beach delivered a similar performance in last year's series and went on to win the Ipswich Cup.

The sky is seemingly the limit for Rumble Ranger.

2021 Vince Curry final winner Rumble Ranger. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

Tony Apap's Manfred ran a huge race at 21-1.

First out from the outside quartet, he found himself hot on the leaders heals headed down the back but was never able to make a serious indent going down by two and a half lengths at the finish.

Apap can now lay claim to the best maiden in Queensland.

Four runners-up performances in the dog's young career, with his early speed he's sure to knock over a race soon.

Last year's winning trainer Steve Scott was right in the frame to go back-to-back.

Canaveral, in box one, and Trivet in the three were both highly fancied. The former came within half a length of taking the lead off Rumble Ranger at this first turn.

"It's a bit of a tough pill to swallow if he just took the back of Rumble Ranger and didn't try to hook to the outside, we probably win the race seeing we took lengths off him last week," Scott said.

"Full credit to Steve (Kavanagh) and his dog though he was the most professional right through the series he deserved to win.

"I think both of mine have bright futures. They're different dogs to a Farmor Beach.

"I think they'll both get the 600 and maybe further in time. We'll wait and see.''

Byers and board enjoy overdue meeting

IT was a special night for Greg Board, who travelled from South Australia to accept Owner of the Year honours and Greyhound of the Year with Spring Rock who won 17 races in 2020.

Board has partnered with the Byers kennel for over a decade sending dogs from their NSW property to the training dynasty at Ipswich.

Board never got the chance to meet Col Byers before he passed away in 2019. He made a point to get up to Queensland and meet Col's wife Pauline and son Shane who have continued the kennels dominance winning another training premiership.

Board had the opportunity to go and visit the Byers kennel before Saturday night's races finally seeing where so many of his dogs were going.

He then joined members of the Byers family as they watched Spring Cleo and Spring Rock quinella their race in a feel good night.

The only disappointment was seeing 2021 Greyhound of the Year candidate Spring Bowler miss out in the last. The dog had won seven from seven in Queensland and ran a huge race to miss out by the barest of margins.

Board said the partnership was a win-win for his syndicate and the Byers kennel and wasn't going to stop any time soon.

Little Byrnes looms large over auction sprint rivals

THE Vince Curry Series is done and dusted but the festival of racing rolls on at the Ipswich venue.

The Auction Sprint Series over the 431 metres maintains its spot on the calendar after a stellar turnout last year.

In line with the Vince Curry format, the series is run over three weeks, with heats commencing on Friday and rolling into semi-finals and the final the following two weeks.

Pundits will get a clear idea of the true contenders after the running of the heats.

However, John Catton's Group One Gold Bullion Finalist Little Byrnes looks the dog to beat.

Little Byrnes has five wins and two runner-up performances in seven starts over the trip.

The dog has not only racked up the wins but done it in stunning fashion as well.

His most recent run was a 24.73 effort equalling his personal best on January the 22.

Since that time, he's gone on to win a Group One Gold Bullion heat at Albion Park and competed in a final against the country's best dogs the likes of Shima Shine and Tommy Shelby.

Not two-years-old until later this month, Catton said the Gold Bullion campaign was an afterthought only putting him in after his sizzling Ipswich form and the Auction Series was always the target.

Little Byrnes' 500 metre prowess has definitely added to his 431 metre record.

At his best, hr leads all the way but also has the power to run on down the back and on the way home if he's not one of the first out.

The dog clearly deserves favouritism but it's going to be a tough ask with several intriguing runners set to test him including Tony Brett's Silent Key.

The son of Keybow hasn't raced since late November last year out with injury but Brett identified the series as an ideal starting point for the talented pup who had won four on the trot at the track before pulling up lame.

He still has some catching up to do compared to Little Byrnes on the clock a 25.07 best in two attempts from the trip.

However, Brett is known for building confidence through a series and if he's able to advance through the heats and semis will likely be at his lid pinging best for the final.

Trainer Jason Schmidt also has a highly attractive runner in Flaming Rose who boasts a brilliant career record of nine wins and two minors from 11 starts.

She most recently showed she could handle the 500 metres with a front running with at Albion Park. However, she's made her name at the 431 start and boasts a win over Little Byrnes the last time they clashed in December.

Challengers are sure to emerge and test the series favourite but don't be surprised to see the aforementioned three battling it out in two weeks.