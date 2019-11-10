Rum and mobile phone drink driver's undoing

Twenty eight of Ipswich's drink and drug drivers were recorded by the QT last week.

USING a mobile phone at an intersection was one drink driver's undoing as police noticed their lengthy stop.

Justin Andrew Cumner, 44, from Lanefield, pleaded guilty to drink driving (.061) in Rosewood at 9.15pm on September 20.

Cumner was fined $350 and had his licence disqualified two months after an inquiring officer pulled him over for taking his time at an intersection.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said Cumner told police he had four drank glasses of spiced rum before driving.

Gary John Bentley, 34, from Bundamba, fined $350 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving in Ipswich on July 17.

Gatwech Guol Duany, 44, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drink driving, and failing to provide a breath sample at Goodna on May 22. Fined $750 and licence disqualified two months.

Mac Junior Makahesi Makatoa, 27, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving L/P licence at Bellbird Park on September 15. Fined $300.

Brett Michael Slattery, 38, from Forest Lake, fined $350 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Bellbird Park on August 19.

Alexandra Jamie Booth, 26, from Toowoomba, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Toowoomba on July 19. Fined $350, disqualified one month.

Joshua James Cawley, 43, from Chuwar, fined $350 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Amamoor on August 25.

Anvesh Peddineni, 25, from Coopers Plains, fined $300 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to a drink driving offence at Booval on August 29.

James Daniel Randell, 23, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Karalee on September 15. Disqualified one month and fined $350.

Stuart Duncan Ross, 45, from Raceview, fined $250 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Leichhardt on July 25.

Dylan Jacob Hearps, 20, from Tallegalla, pleaded guilty to drink driving with an L/P licence at Tallegalla on August 19. Fined $500 and disqualified three months.

Stuart Joseph Makepeace, 19, from Forest Lake, fined $550 and disqualified four months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving L/P licence at Swanbank on May 29.

Daniel Christopher Melville, 35, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to drug driving and driving when disqualified in Raceview on June 6. Sentenced to nine months jail suspended for 30 months, his licence disqualified three years.

Casey Ngatokoa Muliaga, 30, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on August 17. Fined $750 and disqualified six months.

Aaron Peter Dodds, 41, from Wanora, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on a L/P licence at Blackstone on June 18. Fined $400 and disqualified three months.

Phillip Russell Gooley, 35, from Yangan, was fined $1200 when he pleaded guilty to two charges of failing provide a breath specimen at Boonah on September 13. His licence disqualified nine months.

Xzayvia Jason Hopkins, 24, from Regents Park, pleaded guilty to drug driving when unlicensed, and a registration offence on Collingwood Drive in Collingwood Park on August 20. Fined $1500 and disqualified four months.

Ronald Jason Kelly, 48, from Laidley, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Rosewood on August 11. Fined $350 and disqualified one month.

Jason Wayne Kennewell, 48, from Springfield, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Agnes Water on August 3. Fined $350 and disqualified one month.

Rodney James Taylor, 58, from Tamborine, was fined $350 and licence lost for one month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Aratula on September 6.

Daniel John Baker, 36, from Gailes, pleaded guilty to drug driving on a L/P licence at Goodna on August 17. Ordered to do 80 hours of unpaid community service and disqualified three months.

Samantha Maree Brady, 26, from Riverview, fined $450 and disqualified three months when she pleaded guilty to drug driving at Riverview on August 21.

Mark Anthony Brooks, 36, from Newtown, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Augustine Heights on September 18. Fined $1500 and disqualified 12 months.

Darren Wayne Keith Howarth, 47, from Basin Pocket, fined $500 and disqualified six months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving on a L/P licence at North Booval on August 23.

Adam Phillip Ingram, 40, from Aratula, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Boonah on August 27. Fined $850 and lost his licence for one month.

Penny Sharlene Snowden, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.09) at Goodna on September 14. Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said Snowden told police she had been drinking beer and suspected that she would be over. Magistrate Kurt Fowler noted her previous offending as concerning, saying "With your history maa'm I suspect you have heard all the speeches". "Yes your honour," said Snowden. Snowden was fined $700 and lost her licence five months.

Anthony David Harley, 31, pleaded guilty to drug driving on the Cunningham Highway at Purga on August 26. Harley told the court "I had people run through my house" and been self-medicating with cannabis for depression afterwards but was trying to get off it. He said he was caring for his elderly grandmother and sought a bigger fine and less licence disqualification. Disqualified one month and fined $450.

Martin Craig Myles, 25, from Redbank Plains, fined $400 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Collingwood Park on August 28.