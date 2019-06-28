Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

'Rule it out': Pollie's message over council boundary change

Hayden Johnson
by
28th Jun 2019 4:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STIRLING Hinchliffe has been asked to rule out an undivided Ipswich City Council over fears the region's rural areas will be forgotten.

The LNP's Scenic Rim MP Jon Krause has written to Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe over the future make-up of Ipswich's internal boundaries.

A majority of residents voted for multi-councillor divisions in a council survey earlier this year; a recommendation sent to Mr Hinchliffe for his consideration.

Mr Krause wrote to the Minister this week questioning how long before a decision would be made.

"With only nine months until the 2020 council elections, time needs to be given to allow for the matter to be assessed by the Local Government Change Commission, the (new) divisional boundaries to be redrawn, these redrawn boundaries opened for public consultation, boundaries to be finalised, and then allow candidates enough time to campaign for election in divisions that are presently completely unknown," he wrote.

Mr Krause reiterated his call for single-councillor representation in divisions.

"Given the rural areas I represent, a single councillor model would be better suited to represent constituents, so there is a clear line of accountability for that division," he wrote.

"There remains a lingering concern that the government will impose an undivided council on Ipswich - silencing dissenting voices outside of more populous suburbs and making it harder for residents of rural Ipswich to have their voices heard.

"I call on you to set the Ipswich community's concerns to rest by setting out a clear timeframe for this process... and to immediately rule out an undivided council for Ipswich."

Mr Hinchliffe's office said he had referred the matter to the change commission and any timing was up to them.

boundary change ipswich city council ipswich council jon krause lnp stirling hinchliffe
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    No sinister motives with grenades, images of crushed heads

    premium_icon No sinister motives with grenades, images of crushed heads

    Crime The court was told he was an avid collector.

    • 28th Jun 2019 4:03 PM
    What's on in Ipswich this weekend

    premium_icon What's on in Ipswich this weekend

    Entertainment Things to do in and around the city

    • 28th Jun 2019 4:00 PM
    The story of Thomas lives on seven decades later

    premium_icon The story of Thomas lives on seven decades later

    Community The very first Thomas toy had humble beginnings

    • 28th Jun 2019 4:00 PM
    Sink or swim: Committee calls for help to keep centre afloat

    premium_icon Sink or swim: Committee calls for help to keep centre afloat

    News Call for good Samaritans to help at popular pool