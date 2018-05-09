Menu
Israel Folau has posted a link to an anti-gay video on Twitter. Picture: AAP Image/Jeremy Ng
News

Folau’s post shows he won’t be silenced

by Aaron Bunch
9th May 2018 10:45 AM

AUSTRALIA'S highest profile rugby union player Israel Folau has again courted controversy after posting a link on social media to a video that warns against "tolerance" of same-sex marriage.

The video posted to Twitter features an 11-minute sermon by late American evangelist David Wilkerson who warns of "sexual perversions beyond description".

Folau tweeted the video on Tuesday morning along with a message asking people not to close their hearts and while stating his actions were motivated by love.

"With great love, I wanted to share this video in the hope that people watch it and think about it," he wrote. "Jesus is coming back soon and he wants us to turn to him through repentance and baptism in the name of Jesus Christ (Acts 2:38) please don't harden your heart."

 

The video is called "It's time to get right with God" and features the evangelist's fire-and-brimstone sermon.

As expected, Folau has received a lot of backlash to the tweet.

 

 

Others took a more humorous approach to it.

 

While some agreed with the Waratahs star.

 

 

The evangelist who features in the video, David Wilkerson, died in a car crash in 2011. He had long preached about homosexuality as an abomination, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Rugby Australia opted not to sanction Folau in April after he used Instagram to suggest gay people would go to hell unless they repented their sin, despite sponsors, including Qantas, raising concerns over his anti-homosexual views.

- AAP

