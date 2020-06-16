Rugby league to endure

WARHORSE: Tyson Lofipo and the Jets at North Ipswich Reserve for their round one match against the Townsville Blackhawks. Picture: Rob Williams.

Ipswich Jets coach Keiron Lander has supported Rugby League Ipswich officials after they called off the coronavirus-ravaged season.

The 2015 Intrust Super Cup premiership captain has also tipped the gumption of regional clubs to surface as they navigate perhaps the toughest test in their histories.

Lander said he felt RLI and club executives had made the best decision possible with the information they had available to them.

“I wasn’t at that meeting, so I can’t discuss what was agreed upon but obviously they thought it wasn’t sustainable or feasible to go ahead, I don’t know,” he said.

“It is what it is. The game probably wouldn’t benefit from stop start at that level, particularly if you can’t have crowds and you have clubs that rely on the gate takings and food sales to stay afloat, plus you have running costs.

“If you are playing at night, there is electricity and all the rest, so obviously that would all have factored into it.

“Also, there is government mandate about what protocols you have to implement and hygiene and cleaning.”

Lander said it was not for him to decide whether or not RLI had made the right call but the important thing was they had made a decision and given everyone clarity moving forward.

“I think what clubs should be doing now is looking ahead to ensure players get back to some sort of training,” he said.

“(We should be looking at) How do we ensure our players stay fit and healthy, and that their families start connecting back with the clubs, and we can do other things to prepare for 2021.”

Lander said rugby league had existed for more than 100 years and its grassroots would survive the challenging period.

He said he was hopeful that the year off would be a positive for clubs and allow them to reassess what they valued.

“If they want to play league, they’ll play,” he said.

“If they don’t. they won’t.

“The game is resilient.

“ It has shown that. I think it is a good reminder of why we play the game.

“ I think those who understand the game know it is more than just about the dollar.

“The game is about community and the game is about people and volunteers and mums and dads, so I think this can be a good thing for some of our clubs. “And our clubs have run on oily rags for a long time, so you can’t say we can’t do it.”

Lander said the coronavirus shutdown also presented an ideal opportunity to examine areas in which clubs could be strengthened, particularly those to have relied heavily on finances from sponsors, supporters and stakeholders.

He said it was also a chance for clubs to look at other avenues for generating revenue but they needed appropriate support to make that a reality.

“You can’t do that on your own,” he said.

“You have got to try new things that others haven’t.

Or also try things that used to work.”