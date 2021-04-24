Rugby league stars to play historic game in southwest

Queensland Cup rugby league match between the Ipswich Jets Vs Norths at North Ipswich Reserve. Kurt Capewell. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Keiron Lander still remembers putting on a navy blue Quilpie Magpies jersey at the age of five before running out on the paddock for his first game of footy.

On July 17, the coach and 2015 premiership-winning captain of the Ipswich Jets will return to his southwest Queensland hometown of Quilpie with his side to face off against the Redcliffe Dolphins in one of several matches the Intrust Super Cup will hold in regional areas across the state.

For Lander, it will be an honour to show his team where he grew up, as well as show the next generation of southwest footballers that there are pathways to become a professional athlete, no matter how remote their beginnings are.

"I'm over the moon and proud to be part of something so special for that town and southwest corner," Lander said.

"I want to show some local boys and girls that they can follow their dreams, and if they work hard they can get their chance to play in such a wonderful competition, if not go on to other great things."

Ipswich Jets coach Keiron Lander is looking forward to bringing his side to his hometown of Quilpie to face off against the Redcliffe Dolphins in July. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

The Intrust Super Cup will take matches to other towns throughout regional Queensland in July including Richmond, Dysart, Murgon, Atherton and Chinchilla.

The Redcliffe Dolphins have made headlines in recent months as one of the frontrunners for the bid to become the 17th team in the National Rugby League.

The arrival of the professional athletes will be a major boon for Quilpie, and the Shire Council CEO Justin Hancock said it's adding to a blockbuster month for the town of 600 people.

"It's going to be a massive drawcard for the community, not only will people in the township and rural properties come to the game, but neighbouring towns," Mr Hancock said.

"We're already seeing increased numbers this year with visitors coming for the different attractions in July."

Quilpie is set to host the Outback Golf Masters, followed by the Big Red Bash and then the Intrust Super Cup game.

"July is pretty much back-to-back for us with thousands of tourists to come through within a fortnight," Mr Hancock said.

The homecoming match for Lander however will mean spreading the message of rugby league at a grassroots level, where he believes it is integral to nurture for the sake of the future of the game he love.

"It's a special occasion and should be celebrated, we'll come out there and do as much as we can in the community," he said.

"There needs to be a conserted effort across all grades to grow rugby league.

"The bush still loves it, they'll turn up."

The Ipswich Jets will face off against the Redcliffe Dolphins on July 17. More details on start time will be released closer to the match.