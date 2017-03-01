30°
News

Rugby league mum erupts over $2000 fee

Joel Gould
| 1st Mar 2017 2:01 PM
TALENT: The immediate playing future of rising star Joel Hughes, pictured training for Ipswich State High in 2015, is under a cloud over a $2000 development fee.
TALENT: The immediate playing future of rising star Joel Hughes, pictured training for Ipswich State High in 2015, is under a cloud over a $2000 development fee. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A CONTROVERSY has erupted over a $2000 development fee that Ipswich mother Robyn Hughes says is preventing her 17-year-old son Joel Hughes from playing rugby league for Norths Devils.

Rugby League Ipswich (RLI) is taking further advice from the QRL, but is sticking to its guns and requiring Norths to pay the $2000 as a condition of its release of the former Ipswich Mal Meninga Cup star.

The Springfield Panthers, who developed Hughes and are set to receive $1700 of the fee, have written to the RLI asking for the body to waive the development fee.

Ms Hughes pointed to a clause in the QRL rules that allow for a reduction of the transfer fees and said RLI should comply.

She said her son, a rising halfback talent, was now not able to play Colts for Norths this weekend and his playing future in the eight-week competition was under a cloud.

"They (Norths) are not rich enough to pay the $2000 and we are not rich enough to pay the $2000 but Brendon Lindsay says it must be paid, despite the letter the Springfield Panthers have sent him,” she says.

"So that leaves my son sitting on the sidelines for eight weeks.

"They have said they are concerned about the welfare of the boys and how they lose a huge percentage of players to other sports and wonder how to get them back. Well this is not how you do it.

"I am all for a development fee if they developed my son, but they didn't. The Springfield Panthers juniors developed my son.”

Mr Lindsay, the RLI manager, explained why the development fee applied.

"The initial reason that a player like Joel has a development fee attached to him is because he has been an Ipswich player and played in all of our representative sides right from 13s through to Mal Meninga Cup,” he says.

"The development Joel has received from Ipswich and Springfield has assisted him to get to the position where he is.

"In regard to the (Springfield Panthers') wishes...we are in discussions with the QRL about reducing the fee and that is being considered.

"Whatever that fee is, we will use to develop the next 25 or 30 Joel Hugheses and that will allow rugby league in Ipswich and Springfield to provide a pathway for the next crop of players coming through.”

Mr Lindsay said he had "no intention” of preventing Hughes from playing rugby league.

"We are not stopping him from playing, because he is cleared to play for Norths,” he said.

There is disagreement between the parties about whether Hughes had a further pathway in Ipswich

"Joel wanted to progress through the ranks in Ipswich but they don't want him,” Ms Hughes said.

Mr Lindsay said a pathway was offered to Hughes.

"At the end of last year the Ipswich Jets held their Mal Meninga trials but Joel declined to trial there, for whatever reason, and decided to head elsewhere,” he said.

Hughes' manager Paul Hogan said he would understand RLI's stance if Hughes was playing Mal Meninga Cup for another club.

"But Joel has signed a senior contract with Norths Devils and the fee should not apply,” he said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  brendon lindsay joel hughes norths devils paul hogan rugby league ipswich

Rugby league mum erupts over $2000 fee

Rugby league mum erupts over $2000 fee

But RLI's Brendon Lindsay explains why development fee is applied

What happens to pets in domestic violence relationships

OFF YA LEASH: Brea Whelan is upset dog owners aren't following the leash rules at Canoe Point. She's photographed with her dogs Tatum and Squirt.

Domestic violence support services for pets intake doubles

Greyhound trainer and dog killed in Fernvale crash

Greyhound trainer Peter Ruetschi died in a fatal crash on Tuesday night.

RSPCA called to assist with injured animals

'Fine litterbugs $5000 like Singapore' says Mr Clean

ANGELS OF STREETS: Andy Brodersen (right) and Ron Baginski voluntarily pick up litter in the Collingwood Park area because they love Ipswich.

VIDEO: Rubbish hero says fine them and take photos of them too

Local Partners

'Fine litterbugs $5000 like Singapore' says Mr Clean

VIDEO: Rubbish hero says fine them and take photos of them too

Rich woollen mill history to come alive

MEMORIES: The woollen mills at East Ipswich around 1920.

Lost Ipswich to reminisce over the days when wool made this city

LIONS, BEARS AND TIGERS: Go wild at Workshops Rail Museum

A Room for Wild Animals features a lion, tiger, jaguar, cheetah, polar bear, brown bear, black bear, moose, buffalo, deer and antelope.

Get up close and personal with 20 large taxidermy specimens

Five things to do in Ipswich this weekend

Kyle Breese as John Wilkes Booth and Alex Andujar as Charles Giteau will be in the Assasins theatre show.

Check out what's on around the region

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Airlie Beach Festival of Music 2016 / Andrew Pattinson / Vampp Photography

Check out the city's live music scene here

WATCH: I'm A Celebrity's 'most dangerous’ jungle test yet

LISA Curry and Keira Maguire will take on ‘most dangerous’ Tucker Trial on Ten's reality show I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Sloane is entertaining and smart

Jessica Chastain in a scene from the movie Miss Sloane.

JESSICA Chastain is superb as formidable lobbyist Elizabeth Sloane.

Booval boy keeps winning over bride

BUILDING A BOND: Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong on Married At First Sight.

Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong

Adele in Queensland: Where you can see her

Adele will be doing two major shows in Brisbane on the weekend.

15-time Grammy winner travelling with her four-year-old son Angelo

Adele nails opening Australian concert in Perth

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo shows Adele onstage at the Brit Awards 2016 at the 02 Arena in London. Adele, who has five Grammy nominations, announced Tuesday, Dec. 6, including album, song and record of the year.

Adele nailed her opening Australian concert in front of 65,000 fans.

MOVIE REVIEW: Young actors tell grown-up Jasper Jones tale

Jasper Jones, played by Aaron McGrath, Charlie Bucktin, played by Levi Miller, and Eliza Wishart, played by Angourie Rice, in a scene from the movie Jasper Jones.

Can Charlie and Jasper find out who killed Laura Wishart?

MAFS dad needs to back right off

heryl’s dad was not having a bar of Andrew.

This dad’s outburst shows exactly what parents shouldn’t do.

SPECTACULAR ACREAGE LIVING WITH SUBDIVISION POTENTIAL

20 Rice Road, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 2 4 515,000

What an amazing property, so much land and so perfectly presented. It is rare to find a manicured 4060m2 block that offers fantastic veggie gardens, fruit trees...

JUST LIKE NANNAS

11 Robin Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 1 1 265,000 Negotiable...

This one owner 60 year old home has been much loved over the years and this is the first time it has ever been on the market for sale. Sitting high up the street...

Immaculate &amp; Affordable

2 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 2 $355,000

This immaculate low set brick home just screams value for money and is situated on a corner block in the heart of Yamanto. This beautiful home consists of three...

ACREAGE PERFECTION AT PEAK CROSSING

49 Peak Crossing Churchbank Weir Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 579,000

You will find this perfectly presented home in the sought after acreage estate at Peak Crossing. Indulge yourself in this residence which offers immense visual...

&quot;AFFORDABLE VILLAGE LIFE WITH EVERY CONVENIENCE ON YOUR WISH LIST&quot;

31/1380 Warrego Highway, Brassall 4305

House 2 1 2 $179,000

ldeal buying for those downsizing, couples and those wishing to travel. This property is set on the very end of Gainsborough Downs Village so the yard is massive...

MOVE IN NOW OR INVEST FOR THE FUTURE

76 Fairneyview-Fernvale Road, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 2 $319,000 neg

TWO LARGE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS with EXTRA HIGH CEILINGS & A/C COMFORT FENCED & GATED IN ELEVATED BREEZY LOCATION OF POPULAR ESTATE CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTRE...

ABSOLUTE PERFECTION IN PARKLANDS

27 Dalray Drive, Raceview 4305

House 3 2 3 $469,000

This stunning property is in a class of its own. Finished to perfection with nothing to do at all, this home will be a welcome change for the fastidious buyer...

SOMETHING DIFFERENT BUT EXCITING!!

38 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 385,000

This near new home is a little different from all the others on offer at the moment and I'm sure it will tick most of the boxes in your wish list. This property is...

STYLISH FAMILY HOME ON ELEVATED 939SQM BLOCK + SHED

59 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 4 $415,000

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE FABULOUS UNDER ROOF ALFRESCO AREA WITH PRIVATE PICTURESQUE REAR YARD PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING & IDEAL...

STYLISH RENOVATION &amp; PRIVATE CONVENIENT LOCATION

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 Offers From...

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

COMMENT: Pahlke not alone in opposition to small blocks

Cr David Pahlke

Councillor is simply saying what a lot of us are thinking

Council to take ownership of key CBD site

COUNCIL OWNED: The site of the new Ipswich CBD library and surrounding civic space is set to be owned by Ipswich City Council

New city library and civic space to be transferred from ICP

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Pahlke votes against "sardine city" small blocks

BOLD: Cr David Pahlke followed through on his opposition to smaller block sizes in the general council meeting.

David takes stand in council against State's housing density move

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!