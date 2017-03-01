Rugby league mum erupts over $2000 fee

TALENT: The immediate playing future of rising star Joel Hughes, pictured training for Ipswich State High in 2015, is under a cloud over a $2000 development fee.

A CONTROVERSY has erupted over a $2000 development fee that Ipswich mother Robyn Hughes says is preventing her 17-year-old son Joel Hughes from playing rugby league for Norths Devils.

Rugby League Ipswich (RLI) is taking further advice from the QRL, but is sticking to its guns and requiring Norths to pay the $2000 as a condition of its release of the former Ipswich Mal Meninga Cup star.

The Springfield Panthers, who developed Hughes and are set to receive $1700 of the fee, have written to the RLI asking for the body to waive the development fee.

Ms Hughes pointed to a clause in the QRL rules that allow for a reduction of the transfer fees and said RLI should comply.

She said her son, a rising halfback talent, was now not able to play Colts for Norths this weekend and his playing future in the eight-week competition was under a cloud.

"They (Norths) are not rich enough to pay the $2000 and we are not rich enough to pay the $2000 but Brendon Lindsay says it must be paid, despite the letter the Springfield Panthers have sent him,” she says.

"So that leaves my son sitting on the sidelines for eight weeks.

"They have said they are concerned about the welfare of the boys and how they lose a huge percentage of players to other sports and wonder how to get them back. Well this is not how you do it.

"I am all for a development fee if they developed my son, but they didn't. The Springfield Panthers juniors developed my son.”

Mr Lindsay, the RLI manager, explained why the development fee applied.

"The initial reason that a player like Joel has a development fee attached to him is because he has been an Ipswich player and played in all of our representative sides right from 13s through to Mal Meninga Cup,” he says.

"The development Joel has received from Ipswich and Springfield has assisted him to get to the position where he is.

"In regard to the (Springfield Panthers') wishes...we are in discussions with the QRL about reducing the fee and that is being considered.

"Whatever that fee is, we will use to develop the next 25 or 30 Joel Hugheses and that will allow rugby league in Ipswich and Springfield to provide a pathway for the next crop of players coming through.”

Mr Lindsay said he had "no intention” of preventing Hughes from playing rugby league.

"We are not stopping him from playing, because he is cleared to play for Norths,” he said.

There is disagreement between the parties about whether Hughes had a further pathway in Ipswich

"Joel wanted to progress through the ranks in Ipswich but they don't want him,” Ms Hughes said.

Mr Lindsay said a pathway was offered to Hughes.

"At the end of last year the Ipswich Jets held their Mal Meninga trials but Joel declined to trial there, for whatever reason, and decided to head elsewhere,” he said.

Hughes' manager Paul Hogan said he would understand RLI's stance if Hughes was playing Mal Meninga Cup for another club.

"But Joel has signed a senior contract with Norths Devils and the fee should not apply,” he said.