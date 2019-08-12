Rugby league legends set to visit Ipswich

Gorden Tallis will be meeting with fans when he visits Ipswich this month.

RENOWNED footy legends Gorden Tallils, Scott Prince and Darius Boyd will be visiting Ipswich over the next couple of weeks to meet with fans and whip up some healthy meals.

The stars will be visiting Coles supermarket at Karalee Shopping Village every Saturday for the remainder of the month as part of an initiative to showcase easy recipes to "feed the scrum".

Each legend will create a variety of simple dishes using ingredients from Coles.

Coles Karalee store manager Tanya Griffiths said the initiative would show local shoppers different recipes to spice up their weeknight cooking.

"We're thrilled to have great players past and present visit our new store over the coming weeks, and share some of their favourite dishes to cook at home," she said.

"We stock a large variety of quality fresh produce and grocery products at our store in Karalee, and the team is excited to show local shoppers how they can whip up simple meals that will make life easier for busy families."

Gorden Tallis will visit Karalee Shopping Village on August 17, Scott Prince on August 24 and Darius Boyd on August 31.

They will be appearing every Saturday at 11am to cook and chat with locals.