Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tommy Raudonikis dies: Rugby league legend loses long cancer battle
Tommy Raudonikis dies: Rugby league legend loses long cancer battle
Rugby League

Rugby league legend Tommy Raudonikis dies, aged 70

by Dean Ritchie
7th Apr 2021 9:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Rugby league great Tommy Raudonikis has died.

Raudonikis, 70, endured a long battle with cancer.

One of rugby league's great characters, Raudonikis played 24 matches for NSW and 20 Tests for Australia.

"The club is in deep mourning," Wests Ashfield CEO, Simon Cook said. "He will always be a legend of the Magpies."

Watch The 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership Live & On-Demand with No Ad-Breaks During Play. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

 

Colourful character and legendary player Tommy Raudonikis has passed away.
Colourful character and legendary player Tommy Raudonikis has passed away.

 

 

Raudonikis was a champion Wests and Newtown halfback, playing for the Jets in the 1981 grand final.

He had fought testicular cancer after suffering a quadruple heart surgery. Raudonikis was then diagnosed with throat cancer.

Wests Tigers and the NRL will release a statement about Raudonikis's death this morning.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Rugby league legend Tommy Raudonikis dies, aged 70

More Stories

Show More
editors picks nrl rugby league sport tommy raudonikis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        When predators strike: Child murders that shocked Queensland

        Premium Content When predators strike: Child murders that shocked Queensland

        News A look at the worst crimes committed against children, including those that remain unsolved

        Motorsport stars to headline new Ipswich event

        Premium Content Motorsport stars to headline new Ipswich event

        News Aussie motorsport stars, including the legendary Craig Lowndes, will headline the...

        Rising star displays skill as Jets prepare for next threat

        Premium Content Rising star displays skill as Jets prepare for next threat

        Rugby League Former Ipswich Grammar School student Walker like a veteran making Roosters NRL...

        • 7th Apr 2021 10:00 AM
        FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Ipswich Magistrates Court