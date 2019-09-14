Rugby League Ipswich tackling the issues

ON GRAND final eve Rugby League Ipswich chairman Gary Parker has pledged to assist West End's survival bid wherever possible.

The Bulldogs' fundraising effort has been well-supported with their Go Fund Me page approaching the $6000 mark.

That figure is well short of the $20,000 estimated is needed to get the club back on track.

In a positive sign, the club has advertised its senior coaching positions for next season.

Parker said Rugby League Ipswich could not throw cash at the embattled 110-year-old organisation because it simply did not have the funds but would do everything in its power to prevent the Bulldogs from going under.

"Personally, I get a bit emotional,” he said.

"I don't want to see 100-year-old clubs fold.

"We're looking at it and RLI is committed to do whatever we can to help out from a board perspective.”

Parker said at the core of the issue was the fact West End owned its home ground and that model of football club was no longer working.

He said RLI could possibly assist with a business plan or potentially help the club by allowing it to host home games at North Ipswich Reserve.

"The juniors can survive at Daniel's Park but the seniors probably can't,” he said.

"If the seniors play at the Reserve they may get a bigger crowd.”

Otherwise, the chairman said it had been a positive season across the grades but the under-20s would revert to an under-17s and under-19s format next season after just four teams took part.

Parker said the league was searching for the right formula to manage the transition to senior football and keep players in the game at a time in their lives when work and other interests competed.

He said RLI had encouraged as much input from the clubs as possible into finding the solution but received mixed feedback.

"They didn't want the under-20s, so it is gone,” he said.

"The numbers are there for 17s and 19s so we're doing that instead.”

Parker said it would give players an all-important additional season to play against their own age group, and develop physically and mentally.

"Twelve months ago the 17s and 19s were really good competitions,” he said.

"The 18s had healthy numbers this season so we think under-19s will be successful next season.

"If a player is playing 18s, he is good enough to play 19s.”

Parker said the league also entered the year holding reservations about the new player development framework and how it would impact on numbers across the junior age groups.

However, concerns were dispelled early on, with junior registration numbers increasing by 10 per cent and senior participation on the rise as well.

"Across the board the registration numbers were there,” he said.

"The 18 month registration rule has worked really well.

Parker said it was pleasing to see the crowds had been up on previous years throughout the finals and behaviour had been exceptional but for a couple of minor on-field incidents which had been dealt with appropriately.

He said it was encouraging to see a variety of clubs in action on grand final day because it indicated the competition was evenly matched and no one was dominant.

He said it was heartening to see Swifts vie for the premiership in its 100th year and he was looking forward to another classic grand final.