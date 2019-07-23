Rugby League Ipswich and Jets improve development pathway

RUGBY LEAGUE Ipswich and the Ipswich Jets have taken steps to galvanise the link between the local competition and the Intrust Super Cup club.

Former NRL Development Officer Steve Brown has been commissioned to enhance the relationship between the region's clubs and the Jets, and solidify the junior pathway.

Since March, he has acted as a conduit between the two organisations, ensuring efficient flow of information as they look to develop talent.

Prior to Brown's commencement in the position the Jets had not had a development officer for 12 months.

The Jets no longer have a feeder squad in the BRL or a FOGS Reserve Grade equivalent. Instead players are being shared among the Rugby league Ipswich clubs.

Brown's primary role has been to communicate with local clubs and integrate players back into teams when not selected in the Intrust Super Cup or Hastings Deering Colts outfits.

"It keeps them in the picture with which leftover players are where,” he said.

"There may have been a perception that there was a pool sitting up at the Jets that were not going back to local league. As we see those players filter back it will only raise the standard of the local competition. The plan is to lift the standard, so it can support the Jets as that second tier.”

Brown maintains a log of all senior players on the Jets' roster, indicating whether they are fit, injured or suspended, and which club they are on loan to when not featuring in Cup. He updates the data regularly and shares it with the local league for transparency.

This season, he has overseen the successful transition of players like Brothers' Chris Ash, West End's Blake Lenehan and Shar Walden back and forth.

The emerging trio are just a few of the Jets' fringe players gaining experience in the Intrust Super Cup when an opportunity arises and bolstering their local clubs when not selected. All three have been assets to both the Jets and their local club, with their continued development an encouraging sign that the system is functioning as intended.

Lenehan and Walden recently met the under-11 Maitland tourists to share their own experiences of progression from boom local juniors to regular Cup starters. It is hoped the youngsters with hopes of emulating the pair are able to identify that a road to elite football exists and is possible to walk down.

Another item on Brown's development agenda is to secure the Jets access to the city's thriving rugby league nurseries and prevent rival clubs from pilfering promising players.

"Easts were in there (Ipswich High),” he said. "So I've been getting that relationship back on deck and supporting both Ipswich State High School and St Peter Claver.”

Holding coaching clinics with schools, clubs and Indigenous groups, Brown has been spreading the rugby league gospel and promoting the game to the next generation. He has also worked closely to support and develop the knowledge and skills of junior coaches.

Brown said there are more resources available for novice coaches than ever, including the Play Rugby League website. He said the reason there was a lack of quality junior coaching was more an issue of turnover, with new coaches constantly having to be retrained.

"It takes a while to get your head around coaching and be competent,” he said.

"If we can keep coaches in the game we have more of a chance to educate them.

"It is understanding that it is not all about winning. It is about developing players to the next level.”