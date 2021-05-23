Menu
Manly legend and rugby league Immortal Bob Fulton.
Rugby League

Rugby league Immortal Bob Fulton dead aged 73

by David Riccio
23rd May 2021 1:43 PM

Rugby league Immortal Bob Fulton has died.

Fulton had fought a long battle with cancer and passed away on Sunday morning surrounded by close friends and family.

One of Fulton's closest friends, 2GB radio host Ray Hadley, confirmed the shock news.

Bob Fulton at Brookvale Oval.
"It's a very sad day for the Fulton family and rugby league generally," an emotional Hadley said on radio.

"I've announced some sad things on radio but this could be the saddest... I'm going to miss him, he was a great man... the most loyal friend I've ever had. He'll be sadly missed."

Fulton is survived by wife Anne, sons Scott, Brett and daughter Kirsty.

Bob Fulton in action for the Sea Eagles.
Originally published as Rugby league Immortal Bob Fulton dead aged 73

