Rugby league clubs eligible for $1.3 million

FACILITIES at Ipswich's football clubs could be in for some major improvements thanks to new federal funding.

Rugby league clubs and Ipswich Council will be eligible to apply for a new $1.3 million Footy Facilities Fund, offering grants of up to $300,000 later this year.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said the funds were the result of redirected stamp duty expenses incurred through the dissolution of the NRL Partnership and would be matched dollar-for-dollar by the NRL.

"I want to help more people in Ipswich and the Somerset get outdoors, keep active and maintain a healthy lifestyle in this great part of our state," he said.

"That's why we're committed to working with the QRL and NRL to ensure more funds directly benefit footballers across Queensland, but I want to see these grants flowing to our region when the fund opens.

"Local clubs will then be able to apply for dollar-for-dollar contributions, to improve facilities, including lighting that enables day and night training, upgrades of fields to provide safer playing surfaces and new amenities blocks to encourage female participation."

Mr Madden said the grant was also good news for the tradies and builders who would secure delivering the upgrades.

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg said the funding would help grow the next generation of footy stars.

"Queensland has produced many quality rugby league players, both men and women, who have grown up playing the game they love throughout this state," he said.

"This funding will help boost the continued growth of our game at the grassroots level and benefit many local rugby league clubs as they nurture and support the next generation of players."

Further information on the fund will be available on nrl.com and qrl.com.au ahead of the funding opening later this year.