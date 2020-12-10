Rugby league boost for promising Ipswich female players

Action from the recent SEQW Division 2 semi-final between Norths Tigers Ipswich Open and Redlands Parrots at the North Ipswich Reserve. Ipswich’s next generation of female footballers receive another terrific opportunity next year. Picture: Bruce Clayton

BOMBER’S BLAST

Anthony Breeze

RUGBY League Ipswich (RLI) will field a team in the latest Queensland Rugby League competition being offered for the 2021 season.

It’s called the Harvey Norman Under 19 Fillies competition and will give up and coming female players their first big taste at the higher end against some quality opposition.

RLI has assembled a training squad but positions are still open. If anyone wishes to throw their hat into the ring, the team will be coached by Daryl Squires with Sarah Ryan and Steve Doyle as his assistants.

Thea White will take on the manager’s role while Robyn Tyler and Paulette Henderson will fill the sports trainers positions.

The team will play three games in this elite competition with Ipswich grouped with the Burleigh Bears, Tweed Seagulls and the Souths Logan Magpies.

This competition is not solely focused on the playing side of things with the girls getting some great advice on how to prepare to be an elite player through training methods and nutritional benefits.

If any players who haven’t yet committed to this side are still interested, get in contact with RLI at ipswich@qrl.com.au

EPL pacesetters

THE English Premier League is back up and running having completed 11 games with several of the big clubs making a bright start to the new season.

Tottenham and Liverpool fans have had plenty of joy with both clubs only losing one game so far. They are sitting on top of the ladder with three games remaining before Christmas. Chelsea also has only lost one game but has managed four draws to occupy third position while Leicester fills the other spot in the all-important top four.

Manchester City and United sit just outside the top grouping and will surely start their charge towards the top after Christmas.

Several strikers have been in super form with the top three, including Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin (11 goals), Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min (10) and Liverpool’s Mohammad Salah (9).

Jonny Evans, Hector Belerin, Matthew Cash, Sander Berge, Oriol Romeu, Allan and Yves Bissouma are the players that have all seen the yellow card on four occasions while 13 players have had an early shower seeing a red card.

This season is open with several clubs having a genuine chance of winning the title. However, it will come down to which club can hit the ground after the new year in front of their fans who have now returned to games.

Quick thoughts

POSITIVES: 1. The QRL has released round one of the Intrust Super competition and with it comes a bright new broadcasting platform.

2. Glenn Maxwell has reinforced his reputation as one of the most entertaining players in the world with some superb innings during the T20’s. He is in for one hell of a summer.

Negatives: 1. The people that whinged about the singing of the national anthem last week before the Test against Argentina. Let us agree that we are heading in the right direction.

2. The form of opener Joe Burns. He needed a big innings and hasn’t produced one yet. Will the selectors show some faith?

3. Queensland may have won the Origin series but awarding Josh Kerr the Peter Jackson Memorial Award was a little strange considering he didn’t even play a game.

Sporting birthdays

1. 1946: Rick McCosker - NSW opening batsman who would go on to play 25 Tests for Australia.

2. 1984: Leighton Baines - Champion English soccer player who represented his country on 30 occasions.

3. 1988: Tim Southee - New Zealander cricketer who played 74 Tests, 143 ODI’s and 73 T20’s.

On this day

1. 1951: Joe DiMaggio announces his retirement from baseball.

2. 1981: Muhammad Ali has his 61st and last fight of his career losing to Trevor Berbeck.

3. 1983: Swede Mats Wilander wins his second career Grand Slam tournament defeating Ivan Lendl in the Australian Open 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.