Rucking great: Two Ipswich players star in footy win

Ipswich Eagles footballer Zac Lawrence takes a mark during a recent game this season. Lawrence had an outstanding game in Ipswich's latest victory. Rob Williams

AUSSIE RULES: The best game of the season from an Ipswich ruckman and six goals from a modest newcomer lifted the Eagles to a much-needed victory.

Ruckman Zac Lawrence was outstanding in Ipswich's 127-23 victory over Pine Rivers in Saturday's twilight match at Limestone Park.

The Eagles led 46-8 after the first quarter and never got threatened in a QFA Division 3 win that keeps them in third spot.

"He (Lawrence) dominated the ruck, dominated around the ground and had superb skills all night,'' head coach Kym Mansell said.

"I reckon it was his best game of the season.''

Full forward Jarrod Prakelt also provided some winning momentum with six goals.

When he came to the Eag-les, Prakelt told officials he was a backline player.

But after one of the Eagles coaches discovered Prakelt had kicked 350 goals for UQ in Division 1 "and didn't tell us'', the Ipswich newcomer was soon after moved into the forward line.

Prakelt has been one of Ipswich's most consistent goal kickers since.

With terrific contributions from other Eagles players like Keith Brick, Trent McCrossen and Simon O'Donnell, Mansell was pleased to see his team produce what they are capable of following some recent match indiscretions.

"I'm much happier,'' Mansell said. "Not just because of the score though. The boys were really consistent right through the game and did what we talked about every week.''

Wynnum did Ipswich a fav-our by thrashing fourth-placed Kedron. That gives Ipswich a four-point buffer preparing for their next away game against Redcliffe before a vital clash with Kedron.

"We've just got to keep building on that. We can't just go back to old habits a week later,'' Mansell said.

"If we win the next two, we'll be two games clear (in third).''

State of play

QFA Division 3: Ipswich Eagles 19.13-127 def Pine Rivers 3.5-23.

Reserves: Eagles 11.6-72 def Pine Rivers 6.5-41.