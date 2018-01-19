Menu
Ruby in a wheelchair after revealing condition

Ruby Rose arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of
Ruby Rose arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Pitch Perfect 3" at the Dolby Theatre
by Soraiya Fuda

PITCH Perfect 3 star Ruby Rose has shocked fans after revealing a medical condition which has temporarily left her in a wheelchair.

The 31-year-old lifted the lid on a spine problem she had been dealing with after going in for a procedure with the support of her Veronica's singer girlfriend Jessica Origliasso.

"Behind every strong female lead is another strong female lead," she wrote on Instagram today.

Behind every strong female lead is another strong female lead.

A post shared by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on

 

"So, for the past few years (decade) I've been dealing with a spine issue. I am now recovering from a back procedure, but I do need to stay active, so before I get seen with my cane and wheelchair in public, I'd rather put it out there that I'm fine and going to be fine.

"What I need to know now is when I'm not wheeling around LA like a 102 year old, what movies, shows, books and video games do you suggest. I'm buying a switch."

 

Rose made headlines after it appeared that she picked a fight with her girlfriend's twin sister Lisa last month.

Rose shocked fans with a since-deleted tweet posted in the wake of Australia's historic same-sex marriage survey result, claiming Lisa had told them they "should feel 'lucky' we don't get stoned to death like they do in other countries and to get over it a few months ago".

After deleting the tweet, Rose followed up by saying she "shouldn't stoop to her level" and to "not let the people below try to drag me down".

Topics:  ruby rose spine wheelchair

