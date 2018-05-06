First new chocolate flavour in 80 years ... and it's pink!

MOVE OVER milk, ditch dark and wipe out white. There's a new chocolate flavour in town and it's pretty in pink.

Ruby chocolate is the first new chocolate flavour to be released in 80 years, and becomes the fourth natural chocolate flavour after dark and milk and white.

Head chocolatier Connie Yuen gets stuck into some ruby chocolate at the Kit Kat Chocolatory in Melbourne Central. Picture: David Caird

And Melbourne chocolate lovers will be the first in Australia to try its "intense fruity taste".

In development since 2004 and first unveiled by Swiss chocolatier Barry-Callebaut in China last September, the new chocolate is made from the ruby cocoa bean.

The chocolate is unique as the fresh berry fruit flavour and vibrant colour are naturally present from the cocoa bean, with no berries, berry flavour or colour added to the chocolate.

According to its makers, this fourth type of chocolate is neither bitter, milky nor sweet but offers "berry fruitiness and luscious smoothness".

Chocolate guru Kirsten Tibballs from Brunswick's Savour Chocolate School said the new flavour was big news for chocolaholics.

"It's a beautiful chocolate, it's really exciting to create new flavour combinations with it," she said.

"It's amazing that it naturally tastes like berry. People who have tried it, love it. "

Nestle has secured a six-month exclusive worldwide licence to use ruby chocolate, so until at least July the only way to try this revolutionary new taste is in KitKat form.

Australia is just the fourth country to receive the new chocolate, after Japan, South Korea and the UK.

Ruby chocolate joins milk, dark and white chocolate as the fourth flavour of chocolate, 80 years after white chocolate was invented. Picture: David Caird



KitKat Chocolatory head chocolatier Connie Yuen has been experimenting with the chocolate and said it was once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create with the new product.

"It's such a unique flavour, that's naturally sweet with a strawberry and raspberry flavour profile," she says. "I was pleasantly surprised with how delicious it was."

Originally published as The first real new chocolate in 80 years