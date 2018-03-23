Rubgy union star to visit Beaudesert

RUGBY union star Alex Gibbon will be meeting and greeting with young fans to give them advice both on and off the field when he visits Beaudesert.

The Rugby Sevens, Queensland Reds and Waratah's player will be hosting an all abilities rugby clinic and barbecue lunch on Tuesday, April 10, which will give him the opportunity to pass on some of the skills and lessons he has learnt from life and from football to the younger generation.

"The biggest thing I want to teach the kids during my visit is, you don't have to come from the big city or go to a fancy private school to reach your goals. If you have dreams, you should be chasing them," Mr Gibbon told the Scenic Rim Leader.

"I didn't come from a wealthy family. I had some really tough things I had to go through when I was a kid. But I want these kids to know anything is possible."

This will be the first time Mr Gibbon has hosted a rugby workshop like this, and he hopes he will be able to resonate with the region's youngsters.

"I want to give back to the community because I was a troubled kid, and sport really helped me. Sport helped me to grow as a person, meet new friends and give me business opportunities," he said.

"But because I had those problems growing up, I hope these kids will be able to relate to me. I want to be someone the kids can look up to."

In addition to running some ball and kicking skills, Mr Gibbon said he would be able to lend a listening ear to any young kid who felt they needed to talk about some issues which are happening in their lives.

The footy clinic will be held in conjunction with FSG Beaudesert and will run from 10am-1pm at 100 Brisbane St, Beaudesert.

To find out more, or to put your child's name down to participate, phone 5541 2520.