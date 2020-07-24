Rubbish truck collides with irrigator on busy road

A rubbish truck collided with an irrigator in College View.

A RUBBISH truck has collided with an irrigator on a busy rural road in the Lockyer Valley.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a council truck and the farming infrastructure had "collided" on Gatton Laidley Rd in College View just down from UQ Gatton.

She said there doesn't appear to be any injuries.

"Both vehicles are still on the road," she said.

"Both lanes of the road are closed.

"Energex has been called to switch off power in the area to move the irrigator.

"No power lines have been struck but the irrigator arm is very close to them."

The incident happened at 11.45am.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council has been contacted for comment.