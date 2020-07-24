Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A rubbish truck collided with an irrigator in College View.
A rubbish truck collided with an irrigator in College View.
News

Rubbish truck collides with irrigator on busy road

Lachlan Mcivor
24th Jul 2020 12:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RUBBISH truck has collided with an irrigator on a busy rural road in the Lockyer Valley.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a council truck and the farming infrastructure had "collided" on Gatton Laidley Rd in College View just down from UQ Gatton.

She said there doesn't appear to be any injuries.

"Both vehicles are still on the road," she said.

"Both lanes of the road are closed.

"Energex has been called to switch off power in the area to move the irrigator.

"No power lines have been struck but the irrigator arm is very close to them."

The incident happened at 11.45am.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council has been contacted for comment.

More Stories

crash lockyer valley
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bitter accountant’s $600,000 revenge on car dealership

        premium_icon Bitter accountant’s $600,000 revenge on car dealership

        News A disgraced accountant has been jailed after admitting to defrauding a prominent car dealer by $600,0000

        Man extradited over glam couple’s torture and kidnapping

        premium_icon Man extradited over glam couple’s torture and kidnapping

        Crime Justin John Kuhner charged with kidnap and torture of Eduardus Groenewegan and...

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        New Qld cases found on Day 11 of quarantine

        premium_icon New Qld cases found on Day 11 of quarantine

        News Health Minister, CHO on COVID latest