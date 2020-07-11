Rubbish explodes after catching fire in garbage truck

Fire crews from the Torquay station dampen hot spots in the pile of rubbish which caught alight in the back of a garbage truck.

A FREAK fire has sparked a warning about the importance of taking more care with what goes in the bin.

It comes after load of rubbish caught alight in the back of a garbage truck on Friday.

Torquay fire station crews were called to the scene near the United Service Station on the Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd about 12.44pm.

The truck driver had noticed the fire and was able to dump the waste onto a nearby grass field.

A number of explosions occurred which Station Officer Scott Castree explained were likely aerosol containers.

He said firefighters had the fire under control in around 15 minutes and an excavator was brought on site to help pull the rubbish pile apart while dampening down of hot spots took place.

Station Officer Castree said while the exact known cause of the fire remained unknown, there had been several similar fires on the Fraser Coast in the past few years.

"One of the suspected causes of fires like this is the disposal of out of date flares," he said

There two places on the Fraser Coast out of date flares can be dropped to including the Maritime Safety Queensland Office on Buccaneer Drive in Urangan and the Sandy Straits Coast Guard on Eckert Road in Boonooroo.

While attending the rubbish fire, a second crew from Torquay Fire Station was called to the report of a single vehicle rollover with one person trapped.

On arrival, crews found a utility vehicle on its roof with one person still inside the vehicle with his seat belt still on.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting tools to remove the passenger door of the vehicle so the patient could be removed safely. He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Firefighters were then called to a third incident where a small vegetation fire had broken out near the Margaret Street lake at Urangan.

The crew extinguished the fire and the cause remains unknown.