Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aydan Wyse, who spent two years collecting rubbish on his travels around the country, remains behind bars.
Aydan Wyse, who spent two years collecting rubbish on his travels around the country, remains behind bars.
Crime

Rubbish collector remains behind bars for exposing himself

Aisling Brennan
7th Apr 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 7:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GRAFTON man who spent two years travelling around Australia picking up rubbish has pleaded guilty to public indecency.

Aydan Wyse was arrested on March 29 after he allegedly "wilfully and obscenely exposed" himself on Union and McLachlan streets in Maclean, according to court documents.

He also allegedly stated "don't come near me, I have coronavirus" during the incident.

The 34-year-old man pleaded guilty on Monday to exposing himself in view of a public place or school and behaving in an offensive manner in view of a public place or school.

However, his solicitor, Natasha Wood, told Lismore Local Court her client would be pleading not guilty to the charge where he claimed to have coronavirus and gave false information that puts a person or property in danger.

Wyse had recently returned from his two-year journey travelling across the country picking up rubbish on the road, as part of his "One man's effort to clean up the Clarence" project.

Ms Wood did not make an application for her client's bail.

Wyse's matter has been adjourned to Grafton Local Court on May 25.

However, Magistrate Michael Dakin said Wyse might have to reappear in Lismore Local Court due to the court's "current arrangements" around managing court proceedings during the coronavirus.

More Stories

clarence valley crime coronavirus coronavirusnorthernrivers grafton local court lismore local court maclean crime northern rivers crime nsw
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        West Moreton Health staff in isolation after virus scare

        premium_icon West Moreton Health staff in isolation after virus scare

        Health Hospital workers have been isolated after coming in contact with someone later confirmed to have coronavirus.

        Hotel deserted: Managers in plea for guests to return

        premium_icon Hotel deserted: Managers in plea for guests to return

        News One of Ipswich’s largest hotels has lost nearly 100 per cent of its bookings due to...

        Virus delays 60th anniversary of Lowood Grand Prix

        premium_icon Virus delays 60th anniversary of Lowood Grand Prix

        News Car lovers are the latest group to be disappointed by event cancellations.

        Thieves toss young child to road in daylight car jacking

        premium_icon Thieves toss young child to road in daylight car jacking

        News Police are hunting for the man who car jacked a mum’s car with a three-year-old...