RSPCA: Why you don’t always need to save baby birds

'PLEASE don't touch the birds'.

It's bird breeding season and the RSPCA is encouraging residents not to pick them up because they're probably just waiting for a mate and don't need your help.

RSPCA spokesperson Michael Beatty said every year scores of baby birds were taken to vets and RSPCA's Wildlife Hospital when in fact they should have been left where they were.

"Sadly this happens all the time," he said.

"People think they're doing the right thing by "rescuing" chicks that are healthy and being looked after by their parents. They mean well but it often ends up very badly for the chicks."

What should someone do with a baby bird?

Is the bird a nestling or a fledgling? Does the bird have feathers? If not, or if it has only fluffy down, then it is a nestling, and needs help straight away, as it cannot keep itself warm.

"If you find a nestling, please take it to a vet or bring it in to the RSPCA as soon as possible," Mr Beatty said.

Mr Beatty said the community should try to reunite the baby bird with its parents, place the bird on a low branch in a bush and watch to see if the parents come to feed it.

Cats and dogs can kill and severely wound native birds and wildlife, particularly the young and flightless.

Responsible pet ownership includes confining cats and dogs, particularly at night.